New Phoon Huat Store Opening In Bukit Panjang Plaza

Westies have had a lot to rejoice recently, like new bubble tea stores finally making their way to their ‘hood.

Now, famous bakeware shop Phoon Huat is on its way to the west to bless post-circuit bakers.

Source

A new store is opening on Thursday, 23 Jul at Bukit Panjang Plaza.

Phoon Huat finally arrived in the west at Bukit Panjang Plaza

Gone will be the days of lugging heavy flour a long way back from central, or worrying if the butter you just bought will have melted by the time you make it home.

We’re sure seasoned bakers living in the west would be familiar with those pains.

Look out for the new Phoon Huat store that will be at Bukit Panjang Plaza.

Prior to this, the only stores in the west were at Buona Vista and Clementi.

Phoon Huat At The Star Vista

Source

This makes this new opening oh-so-sweet. Well, you get the essence of it.

Netizens greatly anticipate the new store

Netizens took to Phoon Huat’s Facebook post to express their excitement at the new outlet opening.

They were thankful for the location of the new store.

Source

This netizen expressed in Mandarin how she has been waiting on this for a long time and was looking forward to the opening.

Source

Look forward to satisfying your baking cravings and show your support for the new store at Bukit Panjang Plaza come 23 Jul.

More Phoon Huat stores opening in the west

Westies are ambitious and will not be easily appeased, many throwing hints at Phoon Huat to open more stores in the west.

Source

Well, westies will be glad to hear that another Phoon Huat store will also be opening at Westgate soon.

Looks like bakers will have less excuses to put off baking that cake your friend has been pestering you for.

Stay home & bake away

With Covid-19 still lurking in our midst, it might be wise for circuit bakers to continue investing in their baking adventures.

We hope Phoon Huat’s new outlet in the west brings greater convenience in your baking journey.

Where else do you think Phoon Huat’s next store should be at? Let us know in the comments down below.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Facebook.