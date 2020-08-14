Pigeons Found With Darts Again In Jurong West, NParks Needs More Evidence

In late Feb 2020, the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) found 2 pigeons shot with darts. They managed to rescue one of them.

Unfortunately, not only did the rescued pigeon pass on, NParks also lacked evidence to find out who was committing this foul act of animal abuse.

And this month, ACRES found out that the acts are still going on.

Once again, they’re urging the public to contact them if there are any leads as to who’s shooting darts at pigeons in Jurong West.

Shot at pigeons with darts

On Friday (28 Feb), ACRES was alerted to 2 pigeons who were found with darts on their bodies.

The darts were about 10cm long, and they suspected a blow gun was used to shoot at them.

Although ACRES put out an appeal on Facebook for any information related to the incident, it seems they were unsuccessful.

Reports of similar incident in Aug

On Monday (3 Aug), NParks reported that they were unable to gather enough evidence to find the culprit’s identity, and so the investigation had to be put on hold.

However, reports from the past week show that the incidents are still happening.

New cases of pigeons found with darts on their bodies emerged last week, in the same location.

Similar to the incidents back in Feb, the pigeons were found around Block 864 Jurong West Street 81.

Hopefully culprit can be found

Given the brazenness of this act despite the publicity and investigations, it seems whoever’s doing it is covering their tracks.

Animal cruelty carries stiffer punishments since Jun, with the updated Wildlife Act allowing up to $50,000 in fines, 2 years’ jail, or both if one feeds, releases or kills wildlife.

ACRES is now appealing to the public again for any leads, as the investigation has stalled.

You can reach out to them via email at acrescrime@gmail.com

Hopefully, those who live around the area can keep a lookout and that the culprit can be brought to justice.

