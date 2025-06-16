Car workshops in Pioneer occupy public car park lots with damaged cars, even use handicap lot for repairs

Pioneer car workshops place damaged cars in public car park, negatively affect other businesses

In a peculiar scene at Pioneer Road North Industrial Estate, public car park lots meant for all have turned into makeshift storage yards — filled with damaged vehicles awaiting repairs.

Several car workshops in the area have reportedly been using these public spaces to park wrecked cars, occupying multiple lots and causing inconvenience to nearby businesses.

Around 10 parking lots taken up by damaged cars

On 10 June, a Shin Min Daily News reporter observed that at least 10 workshops in the industrial estate were parking wrecked vehicles in public lots just outside their shops.

Each workshop had space for one or two vehicles inside, and perhaps another two outside. But many went a step further — using public car park lots as overflow storage for accident-damaged cars.

Some even placed barrels, pallets, or other items around them as makeshift barriers.

Workshop staff say it’s common practice

71-year-old Ms Chen (name transliterated), an employee at one of the workshops, admitted that her company sometimes placed car parts in a nearby lot due to lack of space.

She called this practice common due to a lack of space.

“I only place it there for a week at most, so it won’t affect other people. I have never heard anyone complain.”

Another nearby shop owner, however, disagreed — saying this has been going on for years and has made it difficult for his own customers to find parking.

He said that the added inconvenience had led to a negative impact on his own business.

Damaged lorry parked in handicap-accessible lot

One workshop even used a handicap-accessible parking lot to carry out repair work on a damaged lorry.

The workshop manager claimed no one used the lot, so his team took the opportunity to conduct on-the-spot repairs.

He added that the lorry would be removed immediately after the work was done.

According to JTC Corporation, which manages the industrial estate, workshops are not allowed to use public parking spaces to park vehicles awaiting repairs.

JTC has spoken to their tenants to cease the practice and will be taking additional steps to prevent it from recurring.

MS News has reached out to JTC for their statement on the situation.

