Plane Lands In Changi Airport With ‘Mask’ On, Shows New Reality Of Aviation Sector Amid Covid-19

We all know that the aviation sector has been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, with travel restrictions grounding planes.

Airlines have taken to transporting cargo to survive, as inanimate objects can’t be infected with Covid-19 — or can they?

In what is obviously a humourous take on the current reality surrounding airlines, a plane landed at Changi Airport recently wearing a “mask”, showing the new reality of life for people around the world amid the pandemic.

Cargolux plane lands in Changi

The faintly ridiculous yet charming photos were posted on Changi Airport’s Instagram page and Twitter account.

According to Changi Airport, the plane that arrived was from Cargolux, Europe’s No. 1 all-cargo carrier.

It was a 747-8 freighter, and arrived at the airport on Friday (28 Aug) morning.

Plane sends message to wear masks

The plane’s unique design is apparently a message from the Luxembourg-based airline: Please wear your mask to prevent spread of the virus.

That can be inferred not only from its “mask”, but also from the words on its body: “Not without my mask”.

Perhaps it’s especially meant for obstinate people who refuse to wear masks, or wear improper masks.

Note how the plane’s nose is properly and tightly covered up.

Wearing a mask is the least you can do

While planes can’t be infected with Covid-19, people definitely can, and as such the pandemic has severely dented airlines’ profits as people can’t travel.

Perhaps Cargolux’s message is a way of highlighting how the aviation sector has also been “sickened” and is close to death, all thanks to the pandemic.

So if you want to travel overseas ever again, and don’t want our airlines to shut down one by one, the least you can do stop the coronavirus by wearing a mask.

After all, if even a plane can wear a mask, why can’t you?

