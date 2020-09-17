PlayStation 5 Will Launch In S’pore On 19 Nov, Comes In Standard & Digital Editions

Gamers finally have some good news to look forward to as we round off this nightmare year.

Their old console might have been worn out from the increased usage as we sat at home during the ‘Circuit Breaker’ period, so it’s the perfect time to get a new one — namely, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), which will be coming to Singapore on 19 Nov.

Source

Launching in standard and digital editions

It was announced last year that the PS5 will be released at the end of this year, but 2019 seems like an eternity ago.

The world has changed thanks to Covid-19, and gamers would be forgiven that it might not be happening any more.

But it’s happening indeed, announced Sony during a “live” stream showcase on Thursday (17 Sep) morning, Singapore time.

It will even be launching in 2 editions, standard and digital.

The digital edition will come without a Blu-ray disc drive.

Standard edition to cost S$679

The standard edition will cost S$679 (US$499), and the digital edition will be slightly cheaper at S$543 (US$399).

However, these prices are based on the US pricings, and the pricing information for Singapore is yet to be announced.

Source

Launching earlier in 7 countries

While gamers in Singapore have to wait till 19 Nov for its launch, those in 7 countries will be able to get it earlier.

These countries are:

United States Canada Mexico Japan South Korea Australia New Zealand

Unfortunately, Singapore isn’t one of these countries, so we’ll have to wait till 19 Nov along with the rest of the world.

New accessories also launching

Along with the PS5, a range of new accessories will also be launched — and like the console, they’re all in cool white.

1. DualSense™ standalone wireless controller at S$95.30 (US$69.99)

Source

2. DualSense™ charging station (charges 2 DualSense wireless controllers) at S$40 (US$29.99)

Source

3. PULSE 3D™ wireless headset (with 3D audio support and dual noise-cancelling microphones) at S$136 (US$99.99)

Source

4. Media remote control at S$40 (US$29.99)

Source

5. Hi-definition camera (with dual 1080p lenses for broadcasting) at S$81.70 (US$59.99)

Source

The showcare also gave gamers a sneak peek at some of the exclusive games that can be played on the PS5.

The exclusive line-up includes a new edition of Final Fantasy.

Source

Another exclusive game will be a new instalment of God Of War, specifically, God Of War 5: Ragnarok. The only thing seen from the trailer was a logo.

Source

Gamers also enjoyed getting a dose of a new game that will be released at the same time as the PS5 — “Spider-Man: Miles Morales”.

Source

Potterheads will be ecstatic to know that another new game on their favourite wizard, called “Hogwarts Legacy” will be released next year.

Source

‘Best line-up’ in PlayStation history

Sony Interactive Entertainment chief Jim Ryan said in a blog post after the announcement that the newly revealed titles, as well as the previously shown games, is “the best line-up” in PlayStation history.

He also noted that the world has faced “many challenges” this year.

Despite that, PlayStation has “devoted a lot of effort” to launch the PS5 in time for Christmas, he added.

Waiting expectantly for 19 Nov

We’re sure that given all this new info, Singapore gamers will be waiting expectantly for 19 Nov to roll around.

While we’re waiting, remember to buy your consoles from official sources and beware of scams offering bargains that are too good to be true.

For more information on the specifications and features of the PS5, click here.

Featured image adapted from YouTube.