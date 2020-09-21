Plaza Singapura Queues For Free Masks Stretch Till Five Guys & Loops Back Towards MRT

The next round of free masks are available for collection from today (21 Sep), and it’s clear that they’re a hit with Singaporeans again.

The masks from Temasek Foundation seem especially popular, given how they’re quite ubiquitous on the streets now.

That’s probably why the 2 mask vending machines at Plaza Singapura saw long queues once they were open at 10am.

Long queue stretches to Five Guys, loops back towards MRT

When MS News went down at about 12.30pm on Monday (21 Sep), the queue for the vending machines outside the entrance of the mall stretched till near the Five Guys burger outlet.

It then looped back towards the Dhoby Ghaut MRT station entrance.

30-minute queue at Temasek Shophouse

Some smart Singaporeans may have decided to venture toward Temasek Shophouse, which is only a short walk away from Plaza Singapura.

The free masks can be collected there too, along with masks of other colours that were pre-ordered.

However, those who went there would be met by a queue also.

Note the queue on the left is for the limited-edition colours, while the queue on the right is for the normal white masks.

MS News joined the limited-edition queue, and while it was long, it moved fast.

Thankfully, the masks we needed could be collected after 30 minutes of queuing time.

Pre-order only for limited-edition colours & extras

Do note that the free masks only come in white, and each person is entitled to only 2, in adults’ or kids’ sizes.

If you want extra masks, or if you want the limited-edition colours in black, peach or denim blue, you’ll have to pre-order them online at the StayMasked website.

If you queue at the limited-edition queue, but didn’t pre-order the masks, you wouldn’t be able to purchase them on the spot, and would have queued for nothing.

Here’s a sneak peek of some of the masks, including the limited-edition ones:

Still have till 4 Oct to collect free masks

If you’re scared after seeing these photos of long queues, there’s no need to rush down.

We have till 4 Oct to collect the free masks, so there’s still plenty of time.

They can also be collected at Residents’ Committee centres, community centres/clubs and bus interchanges.

Since masks are going to be an essential item for the foreseeable future, free masks are always welcome, so we thank Temasek Foundation for them.

And as long as they’re being given out, Singaporeans will queue up for them.

