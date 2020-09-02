Voters Are Free Riders If They Don’t Vote For Who Forms Government, Says PM Lee

During GE2020, there were shots fired on every side of the political spectrum.

On one hand, opposition parties like the Workers’ Party and campaigned on the premise that voters should make their vote count.

Source

These parties called on voters to use their vote to bring more diversity to Parliament.

On the other hand, the People’s Action Party warned that voters must vote for the party they wish to govern.

This issue came to a head again on Wednesday (2 Sep), as PM Lee brought up something he heard from Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

Voting for opposition in name of diversity

PM Lee was making a speech on Singapore’s Covid-19 response in Parliament today.

A middle-aged voter had asked Senior Minister Teo on the 2nd last day of the GE2020 campaigning about something that concerned her, PM Lee said.

She’d heard from others that it’s okay to vote for opposition candidates as the PAP will remain in charge.

The upgrading programmes that the PAP promised will come to fruition even if voters voted for the opposition, she heard.

Source

This way, they can have 2 sets of people serving them instead of 1.

PM Lee calls such voters free riders

The lady asked Mr Teo whether this was true. PM Lee claimed that she thought something was very wrong with the premise.

He thought she was asking “How can this be true?”

PM Lee called these opposition voters free-riders, and urged voters to vote for who they want to be government, and nothing else.

Source

He claimed that things may reach a point where too many voters rely on others to vote in the PAP, resulting in them being unable to form the government.

Pritam Singh responds

In response to the assertion that opposition voters are free-riders, Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh fired back, saying that the situation is exactly as voters wanted.

Source

He gives examples of cases where opposition MPs are not fairly represented in Singapore’s political framework.

Meet-The-People (MTP) sessions are one example, where opposition MPs have to conduct them in void decks, while PAP MPs can use dedicated offices.

Source

Voters want more diversity and representation in Parliament and not a PAP super-majority, hence why they vote in this pattern, Mr Singh said.

This is why he and his colleagues must be responsible in their roles as MPs, since it’s what’s been asked of them.

Pritam Singh quotes LKY about party governance

Mr Singh further elaborates on how a government must not fall if a party is voted out in an election and a new government forms.

He quotes Lee Kuan Yew from the Singapore Chronicles book, published by the Straits Times Press in 2019:

“At the end of the day, if you’re running the system properly, you must have a distinction between the party and the government so that the machinery is there for the next party to take over… (the government) is not going to collapse,”

Mr Singh then says that he doesn’t intend to form the Government. However, he believes strongly that there should be opposition representation in Parliament.

Difference in voting methods

Mr Singh defended the voters who had brought Workers’ Party members into Parliament and said they may be justified in voting for an opposition candidate.

However, PM Lee is unlikely to be swayed, and thinks that voters should vote for who deserves to lead the country and not for diversity purposes.

This is because the system will fail if everyone votes this way, he thinks.

Regardless, he recognises the need for opposition by having more Non-Constituency MPs. Recognising Mr Singh as the Leader of the Opposition is also a step towards making Parliament more diverse.

Whether 10 MPs plus 2 NCMPs in Parliament is enough for voters may well be an issue in an upcoming election. We shall see.

Featured image adapted from Channel NewsAsia on YouTube.