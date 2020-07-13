PM Lee Takes A Walk Around Ang Mo Kio Central To Thank Residents

As the dust of GE2020 settles, political candidates embark on their one last walkabout to give their thanks to voters.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was no different. On Sunday, (13 Jul) PM Lee went jalan jalan around Ang Mo Kio – where he contested – to thank residents for their support.

There’s also a video of him walking around Block 724 Ang Mo Kio Food Centre, where he was seen signing autographs and taking pictures with residents.

He definitely looks more relaxed, now that the intense battle is over.

PM Lee could jalan jalan at a more leisurely pace now

PM Lee noted how his Sunday walk at Ang Mo Kio central was a pleasant change of pace compared to hectic schedules during the election campaign.

This time, the Prime Minister had more time to take some photos of his own. “Their wares looked mouth-watering!” he described some of the hawker fares in the neighbourhood.

PM Lee taking photos of a duck rice stall hawker and his fares

These mouth-watering wares comprised duck rice, cheng tng desserts, and dumplings.

Standing at 1.83m tall, Singapore’s Prime Minister had to bend down to reach the height of a little boy.

In another photo, PM Lee can also be seen in the middle of a fist bump with another child.



The Prime Minister’s we-fie skills are not too shabby as well, and even observes social distancing guidelines as seen from his selfie with 3 TransitLink staff outside a window.



PM Lee had also mentioned how he and his team are humbled by the support from the Ang Mo Kio constituency, and that he will do their best to look after all of them.

Going back to leading Singapore through Covid-19 crisis

On Saturday (11 Jul), PM Lee had also pledged his dedication to his new parliamentary term, declaring that he will “use this mandate responsibly to deal with Covid-19 and the economic downturn, and to take us safely through the crisis, and beyond.”

We hope that all the candidates who ran for GE2020 get the ample rest they deserve, and wish them all the best in their next step of endeavours.

