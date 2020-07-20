PM Lee’s Magic Language-Changing Cup Recreated By Local Porcelain Workshop

On 3 Apr, Singaporeans were riveted by something peculiar during Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s address to the nation — his tea cup.

Yes, the one accessory that launched the nation into magic tea cup fandom the same day ‘Circuit Breaker’ was announced. Amidst a flurry of serious safety measures to follow, PM Lee’s tea cup stood out for one good reason.

Source

As he swiftly made his speech in English, Chinese, and then Malay, he would take a sip from his essential tableware each time. It is now forever known as the magic language-changing cup.

Source

Even after over 3 months, PM Lee’s tea cup fandom is just as memorable as his ‘Circuit Breaker’ announcement. Well, we have news — you can now get it for yourself.

We’re sure it’ll come in handy when you’re having struggles with Mother Tongue classes.

PM Lee’s language-changing cup recreated

Enter Magic, The Legendary Language-Changing Cup. It is crafted by talented artisans from local porcelain workshop Supermama Store.

Source

On the website’s description, we learnt that one of their artisans Vera Leng had painstakingly scrolled through PM Lee’s Instagram for this feat.

This is so that she could detail several occasions where the magical tea cup appeared.

Source

Here’s a little nugget of gold for you. The porcelain cup is adorned with the motif of Tembusu flower and leaves.

Source

According to them, Tembusu – named as one of Singapore’s heritage trees – symbolises resilience, dynamism, purpose, and usefulness.

This seems apt, considering how this little cup brought Singaporeans moments of humour during the pandemic crisis.

Magic tea cup made in Japan

Made in Japan, it is noteworthy that the Tembusu flower motif was painted by Supermama Store’s makers in the Land of the Rising Sun.

It measures 6.8cm in depth and 8cm in height. It is also safe to clean using a dishwasher.

Magic, The Legendary Language-Changing Cup costs $38. Visit their store here to get it.

The inspiration we need to ace Mother Tongues

Not many of us are full-fledged bilinguals. Being proficient in English sometimes means that our mastery of Mother Tongues might have to take the back seat.

If Chinese, Malay or Tamil homework have been a struggle recently, perhaps you can consider splurging on the cup.

We sure hope it gives you the inspiration you need to persevere and bring home an A for Mother Tongue subjects.

Featured image adapted from Twitter and Facebook.