PMD Riders & Cyclists Banned From Using Or Holding Phones While Riding From 1 Aug

Personal Mobility Device (PMD) users and cyclists, take note: Holding or using your mobile devices while riding or cycling can earn you a fine of up to $1,000.

Or worse, you could end up getting jailed for 3 months in jail — if it’s your first offence, that is.

Riders can use their phones only if the devices are mounted or utilised in a hands-free manner.

Reduce distracted & reckless riding

In addition, those under 16 are also prohibited from riding e-scooters alone on public paths. The only exception is extended to those riding under adult supervision.

Both bans – which will be in effect from 1 Aug – were proposed by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel (AMAP) to address safety concerns with regards to distracted riding and reckless riding by youths.

According to The Straits Times, it is also a part of the government’s efforts to improve the safety on the usage of these devices after numerous incidents of fires and PMD-related accidents.

Tougher penalties for errant riders and requiring retailers to send their PMDs for safety inspection are also some of the measures included.

These rules will be enforced by a team of mobility enforcement officers from the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Pedestrians’ code of conduct

A separate code of conduct are also drawn for pedestrians. AMAP has 3 recommendations:

Pedestrians should walk on footpaths should they be available next to the cycling and shared paths They should also keep left when walking on the paths unless they in the midst of overtaking someone Pedestrians’ attention should not be focused on their mobile devices but paid to the surroundings as they walk.

More details on the separate guidelines for pedestrians will be released by LTA at a later date.

We hope that both pedestrians and PMD riders will be responsible, whichever paths they choose to undertake, and keep their attention on the road.

