Mini Bandai Pokéball Hangs From Your Belt & Can Store Candy Or Medicine

Many of us can relate to the hassle of taking prescribed medication or vitamins at exactly the right time.

But what if reaching for your tablets is as simple as summoning Pokémon IRL?

These recently launched Pokéballs have actual hidden compartments that can be filled with tablets or miniature candies, according to the Para Nintenderos.

We’re sure that the novelty of opening the Pokeballs will encourage anyone to look forward to consuming your capsules.

So for kiddos who don’t like taking their vitamins or medicine, this could be a god-send for parents.

Here’s a quick rundown of these ‘healing’ Pokéballs that let you grab your capsules in style.

Carry your meds or sweets at your hip

The Pocket Monster Ball Collection by Bandai consists of metal Pokéballs for storing your tablets and candies.

For maximum convenience, users are encouraged to attach these Pokéballs to your belt.

When your capsule container is literally attached to your hip, a quick candy snacc in the middle of the day is swiftly within reach.

We’re sure your colleagues won’t judge you in office, of course.

Pokéballs store candy or medicine tablets

Kiddos who don’t like the taste of medicine or vitamins tend to shun the routine at home. So these novelty containers are a great way to make taking your meds a daily adventure.

With a press and release function via a round white button, wannabe Pokemon trainers can pop open the Pokéball to ‘summon’ their tablets.

As Halloween is just round the corner, this could be the missing piece to your Ash Ketchum cosplay — a timely way to replace your crumpled papier maché orbs with functional Pokéballs.

Great Balls, Ultra balls & Master balls available too

The Pocket Monster Ball Collection usually consists of the standard Pokéball, Great Ball, Ultra Ball, Luxury Ball, Beast Ball, and Master Ball. The assortment of colours and designs will help you categorise various tablets & sweets.

However, future editions also include the Dusk Ball, Dive Ball, Love Ball, and many more.

Collect ’em all for higher chances of catching every Pokémon known to man.

Priced from $120 on Carousell

The Pokémon Medicine Box is currently available on Carousell and eBay.

A listing on Carousell Singapore claims that the Pocket Monster Ball Collection is around $120 for a box of 8 Pokéballs. A set includes the Love Ball, Friend Ball, Speed Ball, Level Ball, Lure Ball, Heavy Ball, Moon Ball, and GS Ball.

You may get in touch with the seller to find more information about the shipping details and its current availability.

Gotta catch ’em all

Bandai’s Pocket Monster Ball Collection was first launched in 2017 and immediately sold out. Over the years, the company has expanded the collection through the Pocket Monsters Ball Collection Revival and the Pocket Monster Ball Collection Special.

Hopefully, we’ll be able to grab this merchandise in outlets that are a lot closer to home. What do you think of these functional Pokéballs? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.

