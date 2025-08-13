‘I’ve been waiting all year for it’: Man yells at Pokémon Center S’pore staff, presumably over unavailable items

Customer donning Latios costume yells at Pokémon Center Singapore staff on 8 Aug

A man wearing a Latios hoodie was seen screaming at staff at Pokémon Center Singapore last Friday (8 Aug) afternoon, claiming he had “been waiting all year for it”.

Even though it was unclear what the man was referring to, staff members were seen trying to appease him while he yelled repeatedly about his year-long wait.

Agitated fan eventually calmeddown after outburst

The Original Poster (OP), who goes by @trevorlimjj23 on TikTok, said he witnessed the commotion at about 1.50pm last Friday (8 Aug).

“Before entering the store, I already saw 2 workers confronting him,” he said. “After entering the store, I heard him shouting and hence wanted to capture this.”

Noting that the man was wearing a Latios hoodie, the OP quipped that he is perhaps waiting for Latias.

The OP eventually went about his own business, but spotted him a while later in a noticeably calmer state:

I saw him again while I was going up the escalator and he was going down, he seemed calmer and was happy while holding a Pokémon Center plastic bag.

Fan devotion vs retail limits

While the exact reason for the man’s outburst remains unclear, many on social media speculated he was a genuine Pokémon fan and not a profiteer.

One commenter remarked, “Mega Latios crashing out,” with others nodding to his outfit, showing his passion for being a collector.

MS News has reached out to Pokémon Centre Singapore and Jewel Changi Airport for comment.

Pokémon Center Singapore not carrying certain TCG EX Boxes

On 8 Aug, Pokémon Center Singapore unveiled merchandise from the Psycho Cyber series, which features Psychic-type Pokémon in cyber-inspired designs.

A day before the announcement, Pokémon Center Singapore also released a collection of Mega Evolved Pokémon plushes.

On 4 Aug, however, Pokémon Centre Singapore clarified that the release on 8 Aug will not include several TCG products.

Many online commenters reacted with disbelief, asking, “What’s the point of Pokémon Centre if they’re not selling the cards?”. It is unclear if the man’s outburst was linked to this.

Also read: McDonald’s Japan’s Pokémon card promo ends abruptly after scalpers bypass purchase limit & crowd stores

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @trevorlimjj23 on TikTok.