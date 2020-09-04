Politicians Show Appreciation To Teachers Throughout Their Lives

Teachers play a vital role in every child’s growth, imparting knowledge and life skills that at times go beyond mere academics.

Paying tribute to these selfless educators, Singapore celebrates Teachers’ Day on the first Friday of every September.

But students aren’t the only ones who celebrate the occasion.

On Friday (4 Sep), many politicians took to social media to share their experiences with teachers who have touched their lives.

From new to retired politicians, let’s take a look at some of their tributes.

1. Carrie Tan

It might be difficult to imagine, but newly-elected Nee Soon GRC MP Carrie Tan claims she was “quite the rebel” during her teenage years.

In a Facebook post, she shares how she had amazing teachers who balanced being strict while indulging her “boundary-pushing behaviours”.

Ms Tan pictured in 2nd row, 2nd from the right

This Teachers’ Day, Ms Tan gave a shoutout to her Chinese Teacher Ms Lee (李思云老师).

Ms Lee apparently allowed her to study Mandarin pop song lyrics instead of Chinese literary works for a Secondary 2 assignment.

She laughs at the recollection, saying it might have taught her that “all things are possible if one dares to suggest and ask”.

2. Poh Li San

Ms Poh Li San, another newly-elected MP, shared a video about her most important teacher — her father. He was reportedly a Chinese teacher for over 30 years.

In the clip, Ms Poh thanked him for giving her the freedom to explore her interests and making her own decisions.

Most importantly, she quipped that her father did not bother her in her studies, allowing her to have a happy childhood.

3. Wan Rizal

Another new face to politics, Wan Rizal recently wished teachers a happy teacher’s day in Parliament.

The People’s Action Party also shared a video of Dr Wan Rizal as he recounted a heartfelt moment with his secondary school teacher, Mr Zainal Sapari.

Dr Wan Rizal had a lot to thank his teacher for as his foray into politics began with his teacher, who used to be an MP himself.

Mr Zainal had apparently asked Dr Wan Rizal to attend community events and meet-the-people sessions with him.

4. Edwin Tong

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Edwin Tong also took the opportunity to thank those who have mentored him over the years.

He joked that they have shaped him into who he is today, despite him being an “outstanding student”, always being punished to stand outside of class.

Mr Edwin Tong, 2nd row, 2nd from right

Mr Edwin Tong also shared photos with teachers throughout his schooling days. You can see more of them here.

5. Sun Xueling

Sun Xueling, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Ministry of Social and Family Development also gave her thanks to teachers in a Facebook post.

In her emotional post, she gave a shoutout to the past and present teachers at CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School — her alma mater.

She shared that the happiest days of her life were spent there — a beautiful place where teachers treasured and loved their students.

Ms Sun also wrote that she is extremely grateful to be serving at MOE now, allowing her to love, protect, and support children.

6. Alvin Tan

Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State for Ministry for Culture, Community and Youth and Ministry for Trade and Industry gave a special shoutout to 3 of his teachers.

The first was Mdm Aw, his Chinese teacher who was kind and compassionate toward him when he did not do well in school.

Mdm Aw (top), Mrs Tan (bottom left), Dr Lily Neo (bottom right)

He also thanked Mrs Tan, who looked beyond and believed in him as a 17-year-old.

Last but not certainly not least was his mentor and former MP Dr Lily Neo, who taught him how to serve the vulnerable in society.

7. Darryl David

Mr Darryl David, who serves in Ang Mo Kio GRC, took the chance to pay homage to his secondary school teacher, Ms Leong.

Ms Leong was an inspiration as she always treated students with respect and love. He added that this was despite them being a “havoc” class. Sadly, Ms Leong has since passed on.

While she may no longer be around, Mr David wrote that the class will always remember her fondly in their hearts.

8. Lee Bee Wah

Recently-retired MP Lee Bee Wah also shared her appreciation for one of her teachers in a Facebook post — Mr Ng.

Dr Lee shared how her parents had wanted her to drop out of school in Primary 5 but her teacher, Mrs Ng, together with her husband persuaded them otherwise.

Bonus: Lee Hsien Loong

Earlier this week, PM Lee also paid tribute to his Malay teacher, Cikgu Amin who recently passed on.

In his Facebook post, he shares how the teacher had taught him since he was 5 and inspired him with his love of the language.

Happy Teachers’ Day

Our politicians’ tributes to their teachers are a testament to the nobility of the teaching profession.

Teachers are the bedrock of our society. However, their contributions are immense and can often be under-appreciated.

Let’s always remember to show appreciation to the teachers who contributed and moulded us into who we are today.

Happy Teachers’ Day!

