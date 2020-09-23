Toilet Brawl Crashes Into A Cubicle Where A Teen Was Just Minding His Own ‘Business’

Privacy has become an electrifyingly contentious and divisive issue since technology started infiltrating every aspect of the world and our lives.

But a viral and incredulous toilet video will forever change our myopic definition of ‘invasion of privacy’ being limited to just online.

In what seems to be at a high school, a toilet brawl broke out between two teenage boys. They were so invested in the UFC fight that they progressed into a cubicle where a guy was taking a dump – and simply continued fighting.

“I just wanted to poop”

The viral video initially uploaded on Facebook, captioned ‘I just want to poop’, it showed someone in a cubicle filming a tussle between two teenage boys in a toilet.

They were going hard and heavy on each other as they rained punches and hooks wherever they saw an opening.

There were a couple of students who were watching and filming the bizarre scene. But no one knew how committed the fighters were to their uppercuts.

As they fought, they crashed against the door of the handicapped cubicle at the end of the toilet and simply continued their fight inside the stall.

That’s not the issue. There was a teenage boy on the toilet bowl taking a dump when his peace was disrupted.

He was simply minding his own ‘business’, why couldn’t these two mind theirs somewhere else?

His deadpan and nonchalant expression showed either one, this happens a lot in his life which we cannot fathom why, or two, life was always full of ‘shit’ anyways – why bother.

But the even more bizarre fact is – he didn’t get up to leave the stall. He just continued minding his ‘business’ with his head down – having an existential moment to himself.

After a while, he pulls his jeans up to his thighs. The parts that he’s shy about exposing are his legs, apparently.

However, he still doesn’t leave. When you’ve got business to take care of, you’ve got business to take care of. He is a responsible student.

We thank the Toilet Teen & UFC Fighters for hilarity amidst a pandemic

The video has taught us two very valuable lessons.

One, in a UFC fight, you never stop even when your opponent is down until the referee calls it.

Two, life.

Watch the full video here: