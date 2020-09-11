Viral Popeyes Chicken Sandwich In Singapore Stores From 16 Sep

Popeyes is known for their rich buttermilk biscuits & crisp, juicy fried chicken. While their menu also includes burgers, few have incorporated their signature fried chicken in a way that’s been this iconic yet. Until 2019, that is.

Image courtesy of Popeyes

Their particularly viral Popeyes Chicken Sandwich doesn’t just come with pickles & oodles of spicy cajun sauce, but also a ton of tea — a Twitter #ChickenWar with a bitter rival, a US$7,000 eBay price tag & Bring-Your-Own-Buns queues across America.

Source

Now, these viral sandwiches will land in Singapore stores islandwide on Wednesday (16 Sep) for just 2 weeks. 300 Popeyes fans will also be the first in the nation to try these viral burgers for free, on 15 Sep.

Let’s first catch up on a year’s worth of fried chicken history, to help you figure out if this experience will be worth it.

Hefty fried chicken thigh sandwich with pickles

If Twitter virality & sold out outlets in 2019’s sandwich wars versus Chick-fil-A don’t convince you, get this.

Popeyes Chicken Sandwich boasts 2 fluffy brioche buns, lightly toasted to house a thicc, succulent buttermilk batter fried chicken thigh.

Image courtesy of Popeyes

A tangy, spicy cajun sauce will be slathered over every imaginable surface of the patty — paired with the refreshing crunch of freshly brined pickles.

Meat-lovers, we hear you. It definitely ticks all the boxes without those sad cabbage finishes. Besides, a pickle should count towards your daily vegetable intake too.

The atas ingredient list aside, just how did this sandwich go so viral on social media?

Viral Popeyes chicken sandwich wars in US

As Popeyes’ first attempt to sandwich their famous fried chicken for just US$3.99, bitter rival Chick-fil-A engaged in some cheeky Twitter banter with the brand — heralding the start of the #ChickenWars.

Source

This fuelled a frenzy on social media after the sandwich sold out across the country in 2 weeks, though 8 weeks’ worth of inventory was prepared.

Source

While some people loved the addition of pickles, some stores ran out of brioche buns quickly, causing BYOB – Bring Your Own Buns – sessions to erupt at certain outlets.

Flashforward to 2020 – perhaps as a reward for all that we’ve been through – we’ll get to make a judgement on whether the hype was worth it in Singapore.

First 300 fans get free fried chicken sandwiches

If you’re a bona fide fried chicken connoisseur, Popeyes will be opening signups for taste testers on their website from 11 to 14 Sep.

The first 300 people will be able to get the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich & a can of Pepsi for free, before its official launch in stores on 16 Sep.

Source

This event will be held on 15 Sep, at Popeyes’ Bugis Village outlet.

Popeyes Bugis Village

Date: 15 Sep

Address: 229 Victoria St, Singapore 188023

Nearest MRT: Bugis Station

Each purchase will come with a lucky draw entry for up to $3,000 worth of prizes — including Microsoft Surface Go & Apple Airpods.

Do feel free to head over to Popeyes’ website directly for more deets. If not, mark down 16 Sep as the date to jio your kakis to try the sandwich in person at an outlet near you.

A free sandwich always tastes good

Food crazes have hit our shores with renewed vigour at the touch of a like button, and this could very well mark the start of another wave.

Since we’re knee deep into Phase 2, this is the menu item to watch from Popeyes that has established a steady presence on our shores since 2001.

We’re immensely curious to find out if sandwiching fried chicken between buns will truly be a revelation this September.

We’ve tried & it’s not bad

Source

For a free sandwich, we can safely say the hype is real & it will definitely taste even better. Fastest fingers first though. And remember to sanitise your hands before and after eating.

This post is brought to you in collaboration with Popeyes.

Featured image courtesy of Popeyes.