Popular Closing Sale In Sembawang Shopping Centre Has Up To 70% Off

For those who frequent Popular Bookstore at Sembawang Shopping Centre, we have sad news. They’re holding a closing sale, which means once it’s over, they’ll be shuttering the store forever.

Located on the 2nd floor, the bookstore is in a rather conspicuous spot as you take the escalator up.

So if you happen to be there this week, you can consider dropping by as they have up to 70% off on English books, stationery, and gadgets till 24 Jul.

Here’s what you can look forward to.

English books going for $3

Books don’t come cheap all the time. But during the sale, there’s no need for shelf control as there are English books going for as low as $3.

Feed your mind and soul without hurting your wallet too much by grabbing some of them at the sale.

From assessment books to novels and crossword puzzles, we trust there’s more than enough to keep your days lit, or in this case, literary.

Low prices for gadgets at Popular sale

Do you keep hearing music from your printer? Maybe the paper keeps jamming.

Those looking to replace their dusty ol’ printers can consider getting a new one at slashed prices.

There are also shredding machines if you have too much paper to get rid of, and a laminator, so you can easily keep important documents in good condition.

A4 papers & files

Times are rough right now, but the paper you use doesn’t have to be. Stock up on A4 paper and get the most out of your money with their Buy 2 Get 1 Free deals.

Keep your life organised so you won’t have to file for bankruptcy with these prices.

Popular closing sale at Sembawang only till 24 Jul

These amazing deals will only run for 4 more days, so don’t stay stationary, plan your visit to Sembawang Shopping Centre’s Popular Bookstore soon.

Here’s what you need to know:

Address: Sembawang Shopping Centre, 604 Sembawang Rd, #02-15, Singapore 758459

Opening hours: 11.30am-8.30pm

Nearest MRT station: Canberra

Sembawang residents can make the most out of the sale as we bid the shopping centre’s Popular Bookstore farewell.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.