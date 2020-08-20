Porcelain Doughnuts Painted With Mixture Of Gel Colouring & Vodka

Eating doughnuts is almost always a no-frills dining experience. You grab one of the sweet treats using your hands and take a huge bite off it. No fork and knife required.

But the doughnuts that you’re about to see might just require you to approach it with some class and mannerism.

On Thursday (20 Aug), Grace Sun, a baker based in Vancouver shared pictures of edible porcelain doughnuts that she baked and hand-painted on the Subtle Asian Traits Facebook group.

In case you find her familiar, she was also the person behind this 3D koi pond cake.

Porcelain doughnuts took 2-3 hours each to paint

According to Ms Sun, the doughnuts were made using a madeleine recipe and later covered with a luscious layer of royal icing.

They were then apparently hand-painted using a mixture containing gel colouring and vodka.

Each doughnut apparently took 2-3 hours to paint. But that really shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, given the intricate details.

The designs featured on the doughnuts mainly comprised plants, flowers, and birds.

Each one of them, however, is unique and different.

Ms Sun wrote that she had initially intended to make a dozen of these luxurious doughnuts, but ran out of patience after her fourth one.

The Vancouver-based baker also shared that she was inspired by Mr Jae Yong Kim, who makes porcelain doughnuts from clay.

Most atas-looking doughnuts ever

Kudos to Ms Sun for coming up with these gorgeous doughnuts. It’d certainly be difficult to dispute that this is the most atas-looking doughnuts you’ve ever seen.

If you’d love to see more of Ms Sun’s home bakes, do follow her on Instagram @petrichoro. Here’s a Totoro burger she recently came up with to pique your interest.

