Post-GE2020 Crowds Had Masks On While Celebrating

In the aftermath of GE2020, large crowds were seen in some parts of the island, as Singaporeans gathered to celebrate the results.

Source

While this might seem harmless under normal circumstances, concerns were raised given the lurking risks of Covid-19 infections.

On Friday (17 Jul), Minister Lawrence Wong commented briefly on the post-GE2020 celebrations. He also urged Singaporeans to adhere to safe-distancing measures in order to minimise the risk of new clusters forming.

Source

Post-GE2020 crowds didn’t have prolonged contact with one another

During a multi-ministerial task force press conference, Mr Wong said that crowds who had gathered to celebrate the GE2020 results did not adhere to the “rule of 5”.

Source

That said, he noted that the majority of participants had masks on even as they were celebrating.

Additionally, Mr Wong said the members of the crowds did not come into close contact with each other for prolonged periods.

S’poreans should adhere to measures to prevent new clusters

Despite the ‘reassuring’ factors, Mr Wong emphasised the need to remain cautious during these uncertain times, failing which, individuals might risk putting themselves or their loved ones.

Source

Professor Mak, director of medical services, elaborated on the point, warning that new clusters could form if people are complacent.

Interestingly, ‘second waves’ observed in many other countries apparently occurred even when there were no elections going on.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong also urged Singaporeans to stay vigilant and not to let their guards down.

Source

‘Second wave’ might occur, but we should do our best to prevent it

While the large-scale celebrations after the elections were not ideal as far as virus transmission is concerned, we hope Singaporeans will continue to adhere to the measures implemented to keep everyone safe.

As said in the past, even as Singapore prepares for the possibility of a ‘second wave’ we ought to do all we can to minimise the risk of it happening.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.