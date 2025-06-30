President stand-in at NDP rehearsal reveals himself on TikTok, netizens ask how he got the role

NDP rehearsal President stand-in partly reveals identity on TikTok

This year’s stand-in for President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the National Day Parade (NDP) rehearsals has offered a glimpse of his role via a TikTok post.

User @yul.hnn uploaded three photos to his account on Sunday (29 June), including a shot of his NDP pass, a backstage photo, and one of him waving to the crowd after stepping out of the ceremonial vehicle.

The post has since garnered over 144,000 views and nearly 150 comments.

President stand-in goes viral for his good looks

The stand-in first gained attention during the NDP rehearsal on 21 June, when a TikTok video captured him stepping out of a black car at the Padang, quickly drawing admiring reactions from viewers.

In the 19-second clip, the crowd can be heard reacting with audible excitement.

He was seen greeting a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) officer with a warm smile before turning to wave at the audience.

As he made his rounds on a mobile platform, he continued to charm onlookers, waving the national flag with a beaming smile.

Netizens curious about how he became President stand-in

The stand-in’s video sparked a flurry of questions from curious TikTok users, many wondering how he landed the role.

“How did you even sign up for this?” one asked.

Another commented: “The whole nation [is] looking for [you].”

Others said the experience was something to be proud of, with one remarking: “Put this on your [LinkedIn].”

More details may be revealed in time

When contacted by MS News, the stand-in said he was unable to share further personal details due to the sensitive nature of the role.

However, he noted that a formal interview by the NDP committee may take place in the coming weeks, during which more information could be made public.

Also read: Another President Tharman stand-in goes viral for his good looks at NDP 2025 rehearsal

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @yul.hnn on TikTok.