President stand-in at NDP rehearsal reveals himself on TikTok, netizens ask how he got the role

The stand-in is unable to share more for now, citing the sensitive nature of the role.

By - 30 Jun 2025, 3:15 pm

NDP rehearsal President stand-in partly reveals identity on TikTok

This year’s stand-in for President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the National Day Parade (NDP) rehearsals has offered a glimpse of his role via a TikTok post.

User @yul.hnn uploaded three photos to his account on Sunday (29 June), including a shot of his NDP pass, a backstage photo, and one of him waving to the crowd after stepping out of the ceremonial vehicle.

Source: @yul.hnn on TikTok

The post has since garnered over 144,000 views and nearly 150 comments.

President stand-in goes viral for his good looks

The stand-in first gained attention during the NDP rehearsal on 21 June, when a TikTok video captured him stepping out of a black car at the Padang, quickly drawing admiring reactions from viewers.

In the 19-second clip, the crowd can be heard reacting with audible excitement.

He was seen greeting a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) officer with a warm smile before turning to wave at the audience.

Source: @yul.hnn on TikTok

As he made his rounds on a mobile platform, he continued to charm onlookers, waving the national flag with a beaming smile.

Netizens curious about how he became President stand-in

The stand-in’s video sparked a flurry of questions from curious TikTok users, many wondering how he landed the role.

“How did you even sign up for this?” one asked.

Source: @yul.hnn on TikTok

Another commented: “The whole nation [is] looking for [you].”

Source: @yul.hnn on TikTok

Others said the experience was something to be proud of, with one remarking: “Put this on your [LinkedIn].”

Source: @yul.hnn on TikTok

More details may be revealed in time

When contacted by MS News, the stand-in said he was unable to share further personal details due to the sensitive nature of the role.

NDP stand-in tiktok

Source: @yul.hnn on TikTok

However, he noted that a formal interview by the NDP committee may take place in the coming weeks, during which more information could be made public.

Featured image adapted from @yul.hnn on TikTok.

