George Goh Leads Poll Against Ng Kok Song As Alternative Presidential Candidate Choice

George Goh Currently Preferred Choice In Poll For Alternative Singapore Presidential Candidate

Mr George Goh and Mr Ng Kok Song have joined ex-Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam as this year’s presidential hopefuls.

While it remains to be seen if all three candidates are eligible, there’s already significant buzz around the men — especially the former two.

In a poll by answers.sg that has over 3,600 respondents, more than 70% voted for Mr Goh as their choice candidate over Mr Ng.

Political analysts reckon that the former may appeal to voters who don’t want a candidate too closely linked to the Government.

Though Mr Ng was not a politician, he was a public servant for the government company GIC for decades.

According to a poll by answers.sg with 3,671 responses at the time of writing, Mr Goh holds 73% of the votes.

The voters had responded to a prompt asking who they feel is the better alternative presidential candidate.

Citing political observers, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported several reasons as to why Singaporeans may look favourably upon Mr Goh.

Dr Woo Jun Jie, a senior research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), said that Mr Goh might be attractive to voters who prefer a candidate “not linked to the establishment and who has more experience in business and industry”.

Additionally, Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) political analyst Felix Tan said that some may view Mr Goh’s private sector background as “no strings attached”.

This means that he might seem like someone with “no affiliation to a particular political party”.

Sure enough, Mr Goh has expressed his non-partisan leanings to the press before.

Speaking to reporters on 27 July, he said:

I’m an independent candidate, as everybody knows, because I came from the private sector. I do not sit in any of the GIC or MAS or government-linked corporations … I do my own thing.

Mr Goh is a businessman who brought Harvey Norman to Singapore. He dropped out of school at just 16 years old to work.

Recently, he has also been getting involved in community outreach.

Remains to be seen if either is eligible

Mr Ng, on the other hand, only holds 23% of the votes in the answers.sg presidential polls.

The ex-GIC chief was responsible for looking after Singapore’s reserves before retiring in 2013.

Like Mr Goh, the 75-year-old asserts his lack of political affiliations.

Speaking to CNA, he said that in a “new era” of governance, Singaporeans want to see a balance between the Government and the President, where the latter has “no political affiliation”.

That said, political observers told CNA that it might be too soon to assume that there’ll even be a contest.

Individually, none of Mr Goh’s companies has had at least S$500 million (US$370 million) in shareholders’ equity for three years minimally.

Private sector candidates such as Mr Goh must fulfil this criterion to even qualify.

However, his press team claimed that his companies have a collective market capitalisation value of S$3.15 billion.

Mr Goh even told The Straits Times (ST) in a recent interview,

Aiyah, if I don’t have the $500 million, I would not waste time.

Meanwhile, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam has announced his eight assenters, who include the President of NTUC Ms Mary Liew and filmmaker Royston Tan.

The assenters, his seconder and the proposer will be the ones signing his nomination paper.

Mr Ng told ST that he will not be revealing his team of assenters until he is confirmed to be eligible.

He is, however, in the process of assembling his team.

With Madam Halimah Yacob due to step down in about two months, it’s only a matter of time before Singaporeans find out if they’ll be heading to the polls.

Should all three hopefuls qualify, we’ll be able to see for sure who Singaporeans prefer as their next President.

