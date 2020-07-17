Prinsep Street Alleged Assault Involved Taxi Driver In His 70s & Pizza Board

You may recall an alleged assault along Prinsep Street on 15 Jul, involving a taxi driver in his 70s, a pizza board & a broken watch & NETS machine.

On Thursday (16 Jul), a 20-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the case, reported The Straits Times (ST).

The individual is pending investigations for a number of charges:

Rash act causing hurt

Fare evasion

Going unmasked in public

As the police get to the bottom of the ongoing case, here’s a summary of the events that led up to her arrest.

Senior taxi driver lent phone to customer

The incident began on Tuesday (15 Jul) at 11.25am, when the taxi driver picked up a female customer at Ang Mo Kio Ave 10.

She appeared to be unmasked, and later asked to borrow the driver’s phone. According to the driver’s account, she allegedly did not return the phone after multiple calls were made.

Alleged fare evasion & assault via pizza board

At 11.42am, the taxi arrived at Prinsep Street, the lady’s destination. Upon requesting for payment, the driver was told to “wait here” while the customer began “walking away”.

The driver followed her as he suspected she was attempting to evade the fare. That was when the alleged assault occurred, captured via in-car camera’s footage.

A pizza board was involved, and the driver described his watch & NETS machine sustaining damages in the process.

Driver’s son appeals for witnesses

After a police report was filed, the driver’s son had been seeking eyewitnesses at the scene around 11.40-11.45am at Prinsep Street, on Tuesday (15 Jul).

Anyone with information about either the incident or who the lady in the pictures is, can contact the police directly here.

Possible penalties of up to 1-year jail term

As the case passes over to the authorities, police have shared that the individual will be investigated for fare evasion, causing hurt via rash acts & not adhering to safe-distancing measures.

If found guilty, penalties include up to 1-year jail and/or up to $5,000 fine for a rash act causing hurt, reports TODAYonline.

As for the charges of fare evasion, first-offenders face fines of up to $1,000. For repeat offences, a 6-month jail term and/or fine of up to $2,000 may be dispensed by the court.

We hope the case comes to a resolution soon, once investigations are complete.

