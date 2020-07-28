Pritam Singh Will Use Added Leader Of Opposition Salary For Charity & Other Worthy Causes

Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh will draw twice the usual Member of Parliament (MP) salary for his role as Leader of the Opposition (LO), at roughly $32,000.

However, he is going to redirect that money into other causes.

On Tuesday (28 Jul), Mr Singh announced on Facebook that he’ll be giving away 50% of the salary to help low-income residents in WP-held wards, as well as charity and other party causes.

LO role will mean less time spent with family

Mr Singh said that it is an honour to be an elected MP, as well as a privilege to be LO.

However, he realises that with the added responsibilities, there’ll be less time to spend with family.

So after talking to his wife, they decided that the increased salary should go to other causes instead.

After all, the added allowance he’ll receive as LO cannot replace the loss of family time.

Money will go to WP-related causes

Among the purposes Mr Singh wishes to use the money for are:

Helping low-income residents in WP-held wards – Hougang SMC, Aljunied SMC, and Sengkang GRC – the money will go into the Workers’ Party Community Fund and/or the WP Grassroots Committee

Community programmes to serve the WP-held wards

Charitable or worthy causes

Workers’ Party specific needs

In other words, the money is likely going to be put back into the communities that the WP serves.

Salary isn’t everything

It seems Mr Singh is happy to serve as LO on his current MP salary of $16,000.

He acknowledges that there is a tough road ahead, but appears ready to take them on — and on his current salary as well.

It goes to show that money isn’t everything, and that his priority is to Singaporeans first — certainly a commendable example, because $16,000 a month is not a small sum to give up.

