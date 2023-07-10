Man Surprises Girlfriend With Proposal At Sentosa Skyline Luge, Company Helps By Closing Lane

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Holds Surprise Proposal For Girlfriend At Sentosa Skyline Luge

Nowadays, people are becoming more creative with their marriage proposals. From flash mobs to flying drones, there’s no stopping romantics from going all out to impress their partners.

Most recently, a man in Singapore decided to hold his surprise marriage proposal at Sentosa Skyline Luge.

The team at Skyline Luge Singapore had helped to close off a lane for the groom’s proposal.

The proposal was a success, and the couple is now happily engaged.

Man surprises girlfriend with marriage proposal during their date at Sentosa Skyline Luge

A TikTok video by Elegante Pictures, a wedding photography and videography company, featured a man’s surprise proposal for his girlfriend at Sentosa Skyline Luge.

The couple appears to have visited the Luge for a date.

As they ride down the tracks in their carts together, his girlfriend appears oblivious to what is coming.

Suddenly, the pair stops as other visitors block the pathway. Confused, the man’s girlfriend looks around for help, unsure what to do.

The man then asks her to stand up as he hands her a bouquet of flowers.

As she begins to process her boyfriend’s gesture, she tears up with happiness.

He then passes her another present. When she opens it, her boyfriend pulls out a long stretch of photographs depicting their shared memories.

Finally, he gets down on one knee and pulls out a ring before popping the question.

She says yes, and the couple proceeds to take pictures together to commemorate the event.

Skyline Luge Singapore assisted with coordination of proposal

Even though the video’s caption mentioned that the man had booked out the entire venue, a correction note stated that this wasn’t the case.

Instead, Skyline Luge Singapore offered to assist with coordinating the surprise proposal.

As a gesture of goodwill, the team from Skyline Luge Singapore helped to close off a lane for around 30 minutes so the groom could propose.

Netizens impressed by the groom’s efforts

Many TikTok users found the proposal idea unique.

Furthermore, several other netizens also joked about other possible crazy proposal ideas couples might use in the future.

Ultimately, netizens also congratulated the couple on their engagement and wished them everlasting happiness.

Featured image adapted from @elegantepictures on TikTok.