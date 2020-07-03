PSP West Coast Posts Facebook Video Of Election Posters Being Taken Down On 2 Jul

UPDATE (3 Jul, 11.25am): PSP chief Tan Cheng Bock has said in an Instagram video that he’s upset and sad that his posters were taken down.

He asked “social media friends” to help spread the message and continue to support him.

—

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) is alleging that its election posters in West Coast Group Representation Constituency (GRC) had to be taken down on orders from the Town Council.

A video circulating over Facebook shows a PSP election poster featuring PSP chief Tan Cheng Bock being taken down.

The party has said it will update the public later once it has checked on the situation.

Here’s the video it posted on Facebook:

Video shows poster being taken down

In the video, a poster that clearly shows Dr Tan’s face and the logo of the PSP is being taken down by a few men.

The person taking the video asks them why they’re taking down the poster, to which a man wearing what looks like a PSP polo T-shirt says the Town Council told them to do it.

He then says, “but theirs is looking okay what”.

It isn’t immediately clear what he’s referring to when he said “theirs”. Neither does the video show what he’s talking about.

PSP volunteer said Town Council ordered them to take down posters

In a post on Thursday (2 Jul) night, the Facebook page of the PSP West Coast team said it was ordered by the West Coast Town Council to take down 50 posters.

PSP in touch with the Elections Department

The PSP West Coast’s latest update on Friday (3 Jul) morning said that it was in touch with the Elections Department (ELD), and will provide an update shortly.

Last night, it said that it was checking the situation, and urged netizens to be civil.

The alleged incident comes after some of its posters for Chua Chu Kang GRC were allegedly vandalised.

The party made a police report after finding out about the incident, and a 51-year-man was arrested on Thursday (2 Jul), reported TODAY Online.

Please do not speculate

While the sight of party posters being taken down might be a discouraging sight for PSP supporters, please do not speculate on what’s going on yet.

The party is now trying to understand what is happening, and will update us further on developments.

In the meantime, do remain civil and continue healthy discourse online.

We wish the 2020 General Election candidates all the best in their campaigns.

