The Progress Singapore Party (PSP), helmed by Dr Tan Cheng Bock, introduced 6 more candidates for the upcoming General Elections (GE) on Tuesday (23 Jun).

While Dr Tan didn’t mention exactly where he’d field the candidates, preferring to keep his cards to his chest, he did signal his intentions on where PSP intend to compete.

They include at least 3 Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) as well as 5 Single Member Constituencies (SMCs).

PSP introduces 6 new candidates

Dr Tan revealed the next 6 candidates, as follows:

Mr Choo Shaun Ming, National University of Singapore (NUS) law undergraduate (23 years old)

Dr Tan Meng Wah, academic and former fellow at Institute of Policy Studies (57)

Mr Abas Kasmani, business consultant (67)

Ms Kayla Low, chartered accountant, COO and CFO of group of 11 companies (43)

Mr Harish Pillay, head of community architecture & leader at software company Red Hat (60)

Dr Ang Yong Guan, psychiatrist and contested in 2 prior elections (65)

At 23 years old, barring any younger candidate from another party, Mr Choo would be the youngest candidate to stand in this GE.

Alongside his studies, Mr Choo does pro bono work for migrant worker organisations such as Transient Workers Count Too (TWC2) with the NUS Pro Bono office.

When asked about whether youths in Singapore care about politics, Mr Choo said he is interested in championing the future of the workforce for people like himself.

He shared that others like him are “despondent about their future”, and feel that job prospects are dim.

Perhaps, if he becomes an MP, he’ll not only be able to contribute ideas to the workforce but also have a job at the same time.

Of the other candidates, Mr Abas appears on campaign pictures alongside Dr Tan and the rest of the West Coast GRC candidates. Meanwhile, Dr Ang Yong Guan contested under the banner of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) in 2011 and Singaporeans First (SingFirst) in 2015.

Contesting in at least 8 constituencies

PSP announced their intentions to run in at least 8 constituencies on Tuesday. They include:

West Coast GRC (5 seats)

Tanjong Pagar GRC (5 seats)

Chua Chu Kang GRC (4 seats)

Hong Kah North SMC (previously part of Chua Chu Kang GRC)

Pioneer SMC

Marymount SMC (previously part of Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC)

Kebun Baru SMC (previously part of Nee Soon GRC)

Yio Chu Kang SMC (previously part of Ang Mo Kio GRC)

The latter 3 are newly-carved SMCs.

Interestingly, the Reform Party (RP) also intended to contest in West Coast and Yio Chu Kang, increasing the likelihood of multiple 3-cornered fights around the island.

When asked to explain PSP’s choices, Dr Tan said that he was more familiar with certain areas due to having worked there as a doctor. Most of the announced spots are concentrated in the West and North of Singapore.

Not much time to finalise candidates

The PSP’s emergence has shaken up the local opposition party scene, with many interested in seeing whether the influence of Dr Tan can bring the party relevance in Parliament.

However, with just a week before Nomination Day on 30 Jun, parties are on a timer to confirm where they wish to field their candidates.

PSP will announce more candidates online in the coming days, and Singaporeans will definitely be watching with bated breath to see who else they’ll field.

