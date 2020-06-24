Singapore Public Libraries Will Reopen In 1 Week

Bookworms and students can look forward to dipping into the resources of Singapore’s national libraries again come 1 Jul.

This is because public libraries are finally reopening after almost 3 months.

Source

However, this comes with a set of new rules, such as shorter operational hours and a limited number of visitors allowed inside at a time.

Public libraries reopen, contactless borrowing encouraged

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the National Library, National Archives of Singapore and all public libraries will be open from 11am-7pm everyday.

The basic functions of libraries will be available to all, which are:

Borrowing & returning books

Making reservations for materials

Dropping of books

You’ll have to get used to “contactless borrowing” too.

All patrons are advised to use the National Library Board (NLB) mobile app when it comes to scanning and borrowing physical library materials.

Limited to 50 people per floor

That’s not all. Among other safe distancing measures that will be put in place include:

Ensuring that there are no more than 50 people per floor

Timing everyone’s visits — max 30 minutes per person

Implementing an online booking system.

Due to the time limit for visitors, it would be wise to make an online booking so that you can enter at your preferred time slot.

Online booking is, however, mandatory for Lee Kong Chian Reference Library and the National Archives of Singapore.

NLB will be providing more info on the online booking system later.

Seating & study areas unavailable

If you’ve been wanting to get out of the house to study in a conducive environment – and maybe enjoy seaside views at VivoCity’s library – you’d have to wait a little longer though.

As of 1 Jul, seating and study areas, including newspaper and multimedia stations, won’t be available to public.

Source

All programmes, guided tours, and events are still cancelled as well.

Libraries have been closed for almost 3 months

Libraries have been closed since 7 Apr since the government went into ‘Circuit Breaker’ mode. Though they were supposed to reopen on 4 May, the reopening has been postponed due to stricter measures to contain the outbreak.

As we rejoice to getting back some semblance of normalcy in our lives, let’s not forget that Covid-19 is still a threat in society.

If you’re heading out to libraries, or any public area for that matter, do remember to wear a mask, maintain good personal hygiene, and keep a safe distance from people.

A recap of their announcement right before ‘Circuit Breaker’:

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.