Pufferfish Lantern In Osaka Removed, Restaurant Founded In 1920s Closes For Good

Besides the Glico Running Man, Osaka trippers would definitely remember a papier-mâché pufferfish lantern that doubles up as a restaurant sign crowning the bustling streets of Shinsekai.

Patrons & residents alike had to bid a fond farewell to the pufferfish sign – aka ‘Fugu’ lantern – after it was taken down overnight on Thursday (3 Sep).

Here’s a quick look at the events leading up to the felling of a beloved cultural icon on Osaka’s bustling food street & what this could mean for returning tourists in the future.

Osaka pufferfish lantern taken down overnight

In the early hours of Thursday morning (3 Sep), crew members were spotted arriving to take down the giant lantern.

This came after its restaurant Zuboraya – serving up thinly sliced blowfish sashimi since 1920s – announced its permanent closure on 15 Sep.

Although there were hopes that the lantern which has crowned the district would remain up, SoraNews24 reports that the lantern had “violated city laws”.

Pufferfish sashimi restaurant from 1920s closing for good

Due to lower footfall & patrons, as well as the current Covid-19 pandemic climate, Zuboraya’s closure had been floated earlier this year.

The iconic sashimi restaurant, which was founded in 1920, made a mark in the F&B scene for serving up ‘Tessa’ – delicately sliced raw pufferfish sashimi – arranged into floral patterns.

They also were famous for their ‘Tecchiri Hotpot’ which warmed up tourists & visitors alike on cold Osaka winter nights.

Patrons mourn loss of cultural icon

With the removal of the lantern, longtime patrons have mourned the loss of a cultural icon that has been integral to OOTD shots for years.

The pufferfish lantern has been widely parodied in animes, local documentaries and Hollywood films.

It’s also considered one of the many cultural landmarks in the bustling Japanese city – along with the ‘Glico Running Man‘, giant ‘Kani Doraku’ crab & Osaka Tower.

End of an era could mark new beginnings

We hope that the removal & closure of the beloved restaurant also marks a period of transformation for Osaka’s Shinsekai district in the years to come.

Though the Covid-19 pandemic has hit the tourism industry hard in many parts of the world, we’re sure that precious memories remain.

The promise of travelling – though just a glimmer on the horizon for now – will help us remain patient for the day we can visit once more.

What are your thoughts on the removal of this cultural icon in Osaka? We’d love to hear your experiences in the comments below.

Featured image adapted from Osaka Info & Sankei News on YouTube.