The Covid-19 vaccination brings several common side effects such as fever, muscle pain and tiredness. However, there might be rare instances of adverse events occurring.

Recently, a netizen shared a negative experience with a clinic in Punggol on Facebook. According to his post, his wife received her second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the clinic.

His wife started to experience eye pain and blurred vision. However, the doctor allegedly dismissed the symptoms, stressing that there were no such side effects.

Responding to the husband’s comments on Google Reviews, the clinic has since apologised to the couple for causing distress.

Husband shares unpleasant experience after wife’s vaccination

Last Friday (27 Aug), a husband took to Facebook to share his experience with a Punggol doctor’s behaviour. He said his wife started suffering from several side effects after getting vaccinated at the clinic.

According to the post, there were 4 occasions where his wife felt dizzy and had clouded vision.

Her eyes reportedly ached so badly that she couldn’t sleep on the day before.

Though the couple tried to wait for the symptoms to get better, they eventually decided to consult the doctor after nearly 2 weeks when the effects were no longer bearable.

Clinic apologises on Google Reviews

Unfortunately, when the couple requested the doctor to include the side effects in his report, the doctor reportedly declined to do so as he didn’t want to risk ruining his reputation.

His rationale was that no such side effects had been reported before.

The husband proceeded to post the same thing on the clinic’s Reviews section on Google Maps. The doctor has since apologised for causing distress to the couple.

However, the doctor also mentioned that all medical professionals have to ensure the accuracy of their reports “to the best of their ability and knowledge”.

Report rare vaccine side effects to HSA

All vaccinations tend to have side effects for those taking them. However, at press time, we cannot confirm whether the wife’s symptoms are directly linked to the Covid-19 vaccine she received.

Nonetheless, since rare symptoms are potentially occurring, it is still important to check with a medical professional.

For those concerned with symptoms after vaccination, you may report it to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) here.

