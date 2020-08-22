4-Room Punggol HDB Flat Next To Rooftop Garden Deck For Sale On 16 Aug

We’ve seen our fair share of BTO inspo designs by now. From the coveted minimalist Muji-aesthetic, to an onsen ryokan, or even a McDonald’s HDB flat.

This 4-room home is centered around a rare feature that comes along with this chic modern abode, besides an intriguing modular dining nook.

Source

The 4-room Punggol Waterway HDB flat is right next to a communal rooftop garden deck for weekend BBQs with the fam.

Source

Even if you’re not in the market for a flat soon, this is definitely an added perk — if you can afford it of course.

If not, it’s still a nice way to prod your bae into understanding that you’re more than ready to settle down. Now let’s take a virtual tour of this sleek layout, to cop some ideas for our own homes.

Modular dining space for open living

Open living spaces within HDB flats are extremely popular now — with residents loving the freedom they get when they can shift partitions around.

Source

An oversized L-shaped grey couch paired with a simple wood table also adds heft & function to the TV area.

We love the hanging wall space dedicated to a pair of bicycles too.

Source

If you’re a long-time Punggol resident, you’ll know that the waterways and cycling paths are indeed a huge perk for fitspo homeseekers.

Source

Let’s take a closer look at the sliding door partition that surrounds the dining area.

Modular dining nook with floor to ceiling views

In this design, the partition may be closed fully to isolate the space — a great way to keep the kiddos out during Work-From-Home calls.

Source

Alternatively, an open configuration means a group meal would be possible, with a glorious view of the television from the dining table.

White ceramic brick inlay for kitchen area

A faux white brick wall is a key detail that adds to the modern & chic interior of this kitchen area.

Source

As far as amenities go, the bedroom space is also serviced by large mirrors which elongate the space.

Source

Definitely perfect for young couples who just want to snuggle up on cold rainy mornings for a quick Netflix session — plus or minus the chill.

Rooftop garden deck & smol bedroom balcony

Equipped with a smol bedroom balcony, we’d imagine it would be wonderful to indulge in spectacular sunrise views of the Waterway estate.

Source

Described as being on a “high floor”, this unit is also steps away from the rooftop communal area in the HDB flat.

Source

This means homeowners can easily get first dibs on chope-ing the BBQ pit for groups of 5 family gatherings.

Flat was for sale on 16 Aug

Based on the Facebook post, this flat was still looking for its lucky owners last Sunday (16 Aug).

As for the exact location, this particular 4-room unit is at 310B Punggol Walk, and is close to the MRT station, park and other amenities.

You may slide into the DMs of the OP if you’re interested in viewing the apartment.

Punggol could be the estate to beat

Northeast Singapore has come a long way since the 1990s, quickly transforming into a hotspot for BTOs & resale flat opportunities.

This is especially so for young couples looking to build homes that are environmentally sustainable, space efficient & wallet-friendly.

We’ve definitely picked up a few ideas from this design to apply to our own future abodes.

Would you consider a modular dining space or getting a flat near the rooftop garden? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.

You’ll also love:

Featured image adapted from Facebook.