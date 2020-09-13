3 Puppies Left In Small Cages Outside JB Home, Owner Allegedly Aggressive When Approached

Owning a pet isn’t just for the cuteness and the ‘gram. They are precious lives under our care, so we should never neglect the responsibility.

Sadly for 3 puppies in Johor Bahru (JB), they didn’t get the love they deserved when their owner locked them in cages outdoors.

With very little space to move and no access to food and water, they were a sorry sight.

Puppies locked in cages at JB gated estate

A resident of a gated estate in JB shared the pups’ plight on Facebook yesterday (12 Sep).

Describing the sorry state they’re in, the post has garnered over 5,000 shares at the time of writing.

According to the lady, the husky and 2 golden retrievers are in the cage all day, every day, from what she has noticed after passing by the house many times.

Not only do they not seem to have food and water in their cages, the space seems ridiculously small for the large pups.

The golden retrievers, especially, share such a small cage that when one sits, the other has to stand to make space at any one time.

She also observed that there were used syringes and rubbish strewn across the lawn.

Upset with the conditions the puppies were living in, she gathered a few other neighbours and filed a police report together.

Owner uncooperative when neighbours approached

In a bid to hold a civil conversation with the homeowner first, the lady and 3 neighbours initially approached him, with a police officer by their side.

The meeting immediately turned sour when he allegedly started spewing vulgarities and racial slurs at them.

On top of that, he proceeded to do the following, in no particular order:

Accosted 3 neighbours

Drove recklessly and tried to run over a neighbour

Pulled down his shorts to show his butt

He reportedly later exclaimed that he owned 10 businesses and had no time to care for the dogs, which was his problem and nobody else’s.

The neighbour claimed that he also called a Dato’ he apparently received ‘protection’ from to complain that they were bothering him.

Reports made, but need more pressure on authorities

The neighbour has since filed reports with the local police and Animal Department, and will be following up on them.

In the meantime, she appeals for netizens to help raise the issue and mount pressure on the authorities to take action promptly.

These poor pups need a proper, loving home, and without further delay. We hope they’ll find that soon.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.