Purple ‘lightning balls’ spotted at Pasir Ris, Yishun & Tampines, NEA says not a meteorological phenomenon

Purple ‘lightning balls’ captured on video across Singapore, netizens question if they are AI-generated

Clips of glowing purple “lightning balls” bouncing around different parts of Singapore have been making the rounds on social media, leaving netizens divided over whether they’re real or just AI trickery.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has since confirmed that the strange lights were not caused by any meteorological phenomenon.

Strange balls of light filmed in Tampines, Yishun and Pasir Ris

The first sighting came on Friday (19 Sept), when a TikTok clip showed a purple orb bouncing along a road in Tampines.

Captured on a car’s dashboard camera, the ball appeared to unleash crackles of “lightning” whenever it neared the ground.

It travelled in an up-and-down motion several times across the road.

On Saturday (20 Sept), a similar “lightning ball” was featured in another TikTok video.

This time, it was filmed at a void deck in Yishun.

Filmed at much closer range, the ball glowed brightly as it hovered in the air, leaving a smoky trail behind it.

It also sparked lightning whenever it came close to the ground.

“Can Seventh Month get any creepier,” the Original Poster (OP) quipped in the caption.

To top off the series of unusual sightings, on Sunday (21 Sept), a third TikTok clip showed another similar-looking purple ball floating around Pasir Ris Park.

In the clip, the ball could be seen bouncing across grass patches.

At the end of the clip, it sparked lightning before disappearing into thin air.

Netizens weigh in on legitimacy

The videos have since racked up thousands of views and shares on the platform, as netizens speculate their authenticity.

Many netizens believe the orbs were AI-generated, pointing out the sheer number of sightings in such a short time.

Others expressed concern that so many viewers seemed convinced the lights were real.

Still, not everyone was sceptical. One commenter called the “ball lightning” a “rare” and “unexplained” phenomenon that occurs during thunderstorms.

Another suggested that the OPs should “buy TOTO” due to the rarity of these sightings.

Meanwhile, a few speculated the clips might be part of a marketing stunt, with Lazada’s past flashy campaigns being singled out as a possible source.

Not a meteorological phenomenon or marketing stunt

In response to queries by MS News, the NEA has confirmed that the sightings were not meteorological-related phenomena.

Separately, Lazada also clarified with MS News that the “lightning balls” were not part of any Lazada efforts.

