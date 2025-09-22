Purple ‘lightning balls’ spotted at Pasir Ris, Yishun & Tampines, NEA says not a meteorological phenomenon

lightning balls

Lazada has also clarified that the viral clips were not connected to any of its marketing efforts.

By - 22 Sep 2025, 4:34 pm

Purple ‘lightning balls’ captured on video across Singapore, netizens question if they are AI-generated

Clips of glowing purple “lightning balls” bouncing around different parts of Singapore have been making the rounds on social media, leaving netizens divided over whether they’re real or just AI trickery.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has since confirmed that the strange lights were not caused by any meteorological phenomenon.

Strange balls of light filmed in Tampines, Yishun and Pasir Ris

The first sighting came on Friday (19 Sept), when a TikTok clip showed a purple orb bouncing along a road in Tampines.

lightning balls

Source: @sundayannab1 on TikTok

Captured on a car’s dashboard camera, the ball appeared to unleash crackles of “lightning” whenever it neared the ground.

It travelled in an up-and-down motion several times across the road.

lightning balls

Source: @sundayannab1 on TikTok

On Saturday (20 Sept), a similar “lightning ball” was featured in another TikTok video.

This time, it was filmed at a void deck in Yishun.

Filmed at much closer range, the ball glowed brightly as it hovered in the air, leaving a smoky trail behind it.

lightning balls

Source: @xmbubulov3 on TikTok

It also sparked lightning whenever it came close to the ground.

lightning balls

Source: @xmbubulov3 on TikTok

“Can Seventh Month get any creepier,” the Original Poster (OP) quipped in the caption.

To top off the series of unusual sightings, on Sunday (21 Sept), a third TikTok clip showed another similar-looking purple ball floating around Pasir Ris Park.

In the clip, the ball could be seen bouncing across grass patches.

lightning balls

Source: @horrorvidds on TikTok

At the end of the clip, it sparked lightning before disappearing into thin air.

Source: @horrorvidds on TikTok

Netizens weigh in on legitimacy

The videos have since racked up thousands of views and shares on the platform, as netizens speculate their authenticity.

Many netizens believe the orbs were AI-generated, pointing out the sheer number of sightings in such a short time.

lightning balls

Source: TikTok

Others expressed concern that so many viewers seemed convinced the lights were real.

lightning balls

Source: TikTok

Still, not everyone was sceptical. One commenter called the “ball lightning” a “rare” and “unexplained” phenomenon that occurs during thunderstorms.

lightning balls

Source: TikTok

Another suggested that the OPs should “buy TOTO” due to the rarity of these sightings.

lightning balls

Source: TikTok

Meanwhile, a few speculated the clips might be part of a marketing stunt, with Lazada’s past flashy campaigns being singled out as a possible source.

lightning balls

Source: TikTok

Not a meteorological phenomenon or marketing stunt

In response to queries by MS News, the NEA has confirmed that the sightings were not meteorological-related phenomena.

Separately, Lazada also clarified with MS News that the “lightning balls” were not part of any Lazada efforts.

Featured image adapted from @sundayannab1 on TikTok, @xmbubulov3 on TikTok, and @horrorvidds on TikTok.

