65-Year-Old Dad Did Exercises Equivalent To 2,250 Push-Ups To Earn Daughter Free T-Shirt

To encourage Singaporeans to celebrate our nation’s 55th birthday in a “fun and active” manner, folks at Sport Singapore (SportsSG) recently introduced the SG55 Singapore Challenge.

The challenge allows participants to accumulate points by working out and subsequently exchanging them for prizes comprising sports apparel of all sorts.

A 65-year-old man interestingly took the opportunity not only to get fit but to redeem a T-shirt for his daughter too. On Saturday (15 Aug), his daughter dedicated a Facebook post to her fitspo father.

65-year-old man collected did exercises equivalent to 2,250 push-ups

According to Ms Lee’s post, her 65-year-old father had recently taken part in the SG55 Singapore Challenge.

Over the past 5 days, Mr Lee had apparently collected 15 ‘300 Energy Points’ cards by working out at the gym.

According to Ms Lee, one must either complete,

150 push-ups

60 pull-ups

1,500 metres on the rowing machine.

While her father accumulated the points by completing a combination of the activities, Ms Lee explained that it would require someone to complete 2,250 push-ups in order to collect 15 pieces of the cards.

Claims he did push-ups to get daughter free T-shirt

When asked about his motivation, Mr Lee revealed that he planned on exchanging the accumulated points for a commemorative T-shirt and gifting it to his daughter.

While Ms Lee was touched by the gesture, she quipped that her father should save the shirt for himself to prevent catching a cold.

SG55 Singapore Challenge is ongoing

The SG55 Singapore Challenge is currently ongoing. For more information on how you can take part in this celebratory workout, click on the link here.

Prizes can be redeemed through the month of Septemeber. Here’s what you can look forward to.

Parents are always thinking of their children

Like Ms Lee, we’re amused and touched by Mr Lee’s gesture which demonstrates that parents are always thinking of their beloved children.

If you are looking for some added incentives to exercising or working out, why not take part in the SG55 Singapore Challenge? You can get yourself, or a family member, free T-shirts and more!

