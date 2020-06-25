People’s Voice Will Be Contesting 5 Constituencies In GE2020

The constituencies that the People’s Voice (PV) party will be contesting this coming General Election (GE) have been much speculated upon.

The party had previously announced that it was contesting Jurong GRC, Punggol West SMC and Pasir-Ris Punggol GRC, but things seemed to be in a state of flux.

On Thursday (25 Jun), the dust finally settled when Lim Tean took to Facebook share the “final list of constituencies” that PV would be contending.

PV to field 12 candidates in 5 constituencies

According to Mr Lim, the PV had decided on contesting 5 constituencies after discussions with other opposition parties like Progress Singapore Party (PSP) and Red Dot United (RDU).

These constituencies are:

Jalan Besar GRC

Pasir-Ris Punggol GRC

Pioneer SMC

Mountbatten SMC

Punggol West SMC

In total, PV will be fielding 12 candidates, he said.

While it’s still unclear who are the candidates they’ll be fielding, Mr Lim said in his Facebook post that they will be introduced before Nomination Day on 30 Jun.

Not contesting Jurong GRC after discussion with other parties

The 55-year-old lawyer had previously declared that his party would be contesting Punggol West SMC and Pasir-Ris Punggol GRC.

But one glaring absentee from the “final list” was Jurong GRC. Less than a week ago, Mr Lim announced that PV would be contesting there.

However, it seems Mr Lim has changed his mind, and “replaced” Jurong GRC with Jalan Besar GRC.

Jurong GRC residents will likely see Red Dot United contest there instead — the newest political party in Singapore had also expressed interest last week.

Look forward to PV’s candidates soon

Now that PV has confirmed where they’ll be contesting, at least for now, Singaporeans can look forward to them unveiling candidates over the next few days.

Hopefully, they’ll be fielding a diverse yet united team of individuals who’ll provide constituents with a strong alternative voice.

