Quan Yi Fong Says Daughter Should Maintain Weight As A Professional Artiste

Many of us cannot do without the occasional indulgence of a sinful supper or a second helpings at a buffet.

However, for Quan Yi Fong’s daughter, Eleanor Lee, those are privileges she doesn’t get to enjoy at home. The 20-year-old is also an actress.

In a behind-the-scenes video of the mother-daughter duo’s Channel 8 show, ‘YiFong And Eleanor’s Kitchen’, the 46-year-old veteran actress got critical of her daughter’s weight.

The mother believes that as a professional artiste, her daughter should maintain her weight at 43kg.

Although she comes off as a strict mother with her remarks, the pair seems to share a very close relationship.

Quan Yi Fong thinks daughter’s weight should not exceed 43kg

The video starts off with Quan and her daughter preparing a meal in the kitchen.

When Eleanor said that she was very hungry, Quan said, “even if you’re hungry, don’t eat too much”.

Hearing this, Eleanor stormed out of the kitchen as she comically muttered her mother’s words in a mocking manner.

The veteran actress was unfazed and explained that her daughter had put on weight recently because she fed her well. Yi Fong goes on to add that,

As an artiste, her weight should never exceed 43kg.

Once her weight exceeds that, she should go on a diet, said Quan.

The video editors attempted to turn it into a joke, adding a caption asking what the mother’s weight is.

Mother jokes that daughter’s weight is “embarrassing”

Yi Fong then asked Eleanor to weigh herself.

When Eleanor’s weight was revealed, her mother gasped and joked that it was “embarrassing”.

Eleanor protests that her clothes were weighing her down — literally.

The video ends off with Eleanor laughing away as she tries persuading her mother about the heavy clothes that she had on.

Her mother simply answered that she should “be professional” as an artiste.

You can watch the full video here.

Netizens feel Quan Yi Fong was too strict on daughter

Netizens felt that Yi Fong was being too strict on Eleanor as a mother.

This Facebook user said that Quan needed to take her daughter’s height into consideration.

Translation: You must also take into account her height. My daughter is 169cm and weights 55kg but i find her too skinny. Some kids’ bones are denser yet they do not have much ‘flesh’. Your daughter’s weight is ideal.

Other netizens were more critical about her words, describing them as “crazy”. If Eleanor was any skinnier, she would look malnourished, said the user.

One particular comment that garnered support from other netizens said that no one, especially not a parent, should pressure their child about their weight.

She felt that whatever the social standards are, parents should engage their child and give them the confidence to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Body image issues are serious

Body-image issues are serious and if anyone, parents, should approach the matter with tact and care instead of imposing societal norms on their children.

The way Quan Yi Fong conveyed her concern for her daughter might be controversial, but the mother-daughter duo appear to share a tight relationship.

Her mother seems fiercely protective of her daughter and they often share pictures of their time together, so the interaction seen in the clip is likely not a full representation of what their relationship is like.

