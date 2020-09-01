HDB Queenstown Terrace Looks Like Landed Housing, With Front & Back Porch

Due to land constraints, HDB flats in Singapore might not be the most spacious, as compared to other counterparts around the world.

But tucked away in a cosy corner of Queenstown lies a rare terrace house. You read that right, it’s a HDB unit — albeit a huge 2-storey one.

Source

Renovated in 2018 for $200,000, the 2-storey HDB flat exudes warm industrial retro vibes and is now on the market for $980,000.

Queenstown terrace flat with an open floor concept

Located along Stirling Road in Queenstown, the terrace HDB has a mini garden and front porch, perfect for lounging on a cool evening.

As you step into the house, the house welcomes you with cool marble floors and bright lights that give the modern space a touch of grandeur.

Source

Textured white walls and natural light wood accented with black furnishing and ceiling beams make the house a warm and welcoming one.

With an open layout, the living room flows naturally to the dining area.

Source

Wall-to-wall cabinets and shelves are also integrated into the design, making it both functional and pleasing to the eye.

Kitchen with warm wooden floors & industrial tones

The kitchen is no less impressive. Light grey concrete walls complement light-toned cabinets and sleek black appliances.

Source

In a space where lighting is crucial, the owners installed recessed lights as well as some illumination underneath the cabinets.

The light strips running beneath the cabinet creates an evenly-lighted counter space perfect for meal preparations.

Barn door designs add character to home

Every corner of the house was thought out, as even the doors accentuate the retro vibes of the house.

Classic barn doors carry a vintage, pastoral quality, giving the house character with its modern yet retro industrial look.

Source

The sliding barn doors also ‘open up’ the home and create flow and harmony to even the most restricted of spaces.

Striking red stairway railings

The design of the stairs are kept simple and understated but are in no way dull.

A modern pop art painting greets you as you make your way to the stairs, adding vibrancy to the space.

Source

Striking red handrails also give the stairs a pop of colour in contrast to the industrial grey walls.

Source

Vintage statement pieces in master bedroom

We love that different styles and materials really start blending together seamlessly as we enter the living space.

In the master bedroom, white brick walls are hidden behind smooth wooden grey panels. The colour palette of neutral shades and natural brown fills the room with a natural and calming energy.

Source

A small statement piece can make all the difference. Here, the bright yellow vintage bedside table gives the room a personality of its own.

Adjoining the master bedroom is a small bedroom, perfect for guests.

Source

Lighting is key when it comes to narrow corridors. The low-hanging pendant light brightens up the corridor, illuminating what would otherwise have been a very forgettable space.

Inspo for HDB homeowners-to-be

HDB terraces are few and far between, only existing today in Queenstown and Whampoa. They were built before Singapore’s independence and were later acquired by HDB.

The HDB terrace flat might be extremely rare, but it’s the thought put into the interior design and decorations that truly makes it special.

While not everyone has $980,000 lying around to make such a big-ticket purchase, we hope the design provided some inspiration when it comes to decorating your own home.

We have seen many people getting innovative and creating stunning HDB renovations, so why not embark on your own journey to make your abode uniquely yours?

Featured image adapted from PoshHomeSG on Instagram.