Covid-19 Cases Visited Anytime Fitness Branch At Queensway Shopping Centre 4 Times

In the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) daily updates of places which Covid-19 cases have visited, malls and food establishments usually make up the majority. Today (14 Sep), however, an Anytime Fitness branch at Queensway Shopping Centre has joined the list — 4 times, no less.

MOH disclosed the information in its Covid-19 update late this evening.

Cases visited Anytime Fitness Queensway 4 times

The table listing all the places patients have visited noted Queensway Shopping Centre as a location on 4 separate dates.

The dates all spanned over a week — 3, 4, 6 and 8 Sep, at various timings.

Whether the visits were all by the same patient is unclear, and the gym has yet to release any statements.

Per previous protocols, such venues would usually close for at least a day for thorough disinfection. We’ll update once any such news surfaces.

Visitors who’ve been to the above places on the same days should monitor their health and see a doctor immediately if unwell.

For a full list of all the places and time periods within which cases were there, you can visit MOH’s link here.

2 more dorms declared Covid-19 clusters

MOH also revealed in the same update that 2 workers’ dorms in Jurong have been declared new Covid-19 clusters. They are:

Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 1 (58 Penjuru Place) — 10 cases

Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 2 (36 Penjuru Place) — 9 cases

They join a growing list of dorms MOH has deemed as infection clusters, some of which already record a few hundred cases:

Avery Lodge Dormitory (2D Jalan Papan) — 100 cases

Westlite Toh Guan dormitory (18 Toh Guan Road East) — 111 cases

Sungei Tengah Lodge (500 Old Choa Chu Kang Road) — 215 cases

The re-emergence of this trend is rather worrying, but we hope that the authorities will be able to handle the situation better this time.

Let’s continue playing our part

Dormitory cases still accounting for a large part of our daily tallies is quite a cause for concern, so let’s hope their numbers will go down again soon.

With community cases remaining low, there’s hope yet that we can progress to Phase 3 of reopening soon.

Till then, let’s continue to do our part to keep everyone safe and healthy.

