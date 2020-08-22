Raffles Place MRT Sees Water Leaking From Roof On North South Line Platform

Raffles Place MRT station has seen its fair share of ‘unnatural’ disasters, from the ‘raining’ incident in 2017 to when train cabins were recently filled with smoke due to a leaking air-conditioning compressor.

2017 footage of water dripping inside Raffles Place MRT

Source

On Friday (21 Aug), a netizen uploaded footage of what appears to be water leaking once again from the roof at Raffles Place MRT.

Source

Numerous pails were ‘dispatched’ in order to prevent flooding ponding from occurring at the platform.

Raffles Place MRT sees water falling from ceiling

In one footage, a steady stream of water was seen trickling down from the roof at the Southbound platform servicing the North South Line.

Source

A ‘contingent’ of pails and container were placed underneath the ‘rain’.

Source

The affected area has also been cordoned off using metal barriers.

Source

2 passengers were seen waiting patiently near the ‘water display’, seemingly unaffected by it.

Multiple spots affected

The spot seen in the first footage wasn’t the only one that saw water dripping from the ceiling.

In another clip, the netizen showed other sections of the MRT station barricaded using similar barriers, and pails strategically placed to collect the falling droplets.

Source

Despite the ‘platoon’ of pails placed, the ground at one section appears to be glistening with a layer of water.

Source

MS News has reached out to SMRT for a statement on this incident. We will update this article once more information is available.

Hope nobody was affected by the water leak

Slippery floors in an MRT station can be dangerous for unsuspecting passengers.

We hope the pails and containers were eventually successful in preventing ponding from occurring at the MRT station and that nobody was severely affected by it.

