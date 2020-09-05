Islandwide Rain Takes Temperatures Below 25°C On 5 Sep

It’s been an unusual few weeks as monsoon weather blessed Singapore with plenty of rain, a far cry from the usual.

Saturday (5 Sep) saw rain across the entire island, plummeting temperatures to below 25°C in some part of the island.

Temperature readings at 9.52am on 5 Sep

One reader told us that though the thermometer read 24°C in Choa Chu Kang, it felt more like 22°C.

Islandwide thundery showers on morning of 5 Sep

Early risers will have been pleasantly surprised by the weather on a Saturday morning, with rain battering the island.

Image provided by an MS News reader

For those who don’t have to work, they can relax and get a kopi-o to savour the chilly temperature.

Others traveling to work may have been rather inconvenienced, although it’s hard to complain.

The weather forecast for the 1st half of Sep predicted such a day, incidentally.

Sumatra squalls headed to Singapore during this period, resulting in the above-average rainfall.

Temperatures dropped in certain areas due to rain

East Coast Parkway (ECP)’s temperature dropped all the way to 23°C today — not a great day for going to the beach or cycling, but certainly nice for those living in the vicinity.

At the same time, ECP also took the highest temperature recorded today, with 28.3°C at 2.30am earlier.

Within a matter of hours, the tide had swung drastically.

Another islandwide shower might appear in Sep

This won’t be the last time thundery showers rear their head this month, according to the Met Service.

There might be another instance of islandwide showers, perhaps in the next few days.

How did you spend your rainy Saturday morning? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from an MS News reader.