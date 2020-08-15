Singaporeans Raising Funds For Families Of Migrant Workers Who Pass On

A recent spate of migrant workers in distress during the Covid-19 outbreak has caused concern in the community.

An initiative that looks out for this community, ItsRainingRaincoats, learned of 2 migrant workers who took their lives in recent weeks.

They’ve reached out to the widows and families back in their home countries, who are still inconsolable.

Now, ItsRainingRaincoats wants to raise funds to help these families who have lost their breadwinners suddenly.

Migrant workers recently pass on in Singapore

Ramesh Karuppiah and Govindaraj Veerasamy, both aged 37, were 2 migrant workers who passed on in recent weeks, ItsRainingRaincoats shared.

They don’t know why they decided to take their own lives.

However, their families back home cannot believe that this has happened, in a faraway country away from their loved ones.

Ramesh was said to be introverted by his employer and appeared to show no signs of distress before his death.

However, he did call home to say that he had slight symptoms of flu, fearing that he’d contracted Covid-19.

Govindaraj, meanwhile, had worked in Singapore for 13 years, and was described as hardworking and jovial by those around them.

He saved up while toiling in Singapore to fund the weddings of his 4 sisters back home in India.

Looking for donations to help families

Because these families have suddenly lost their breadwinners, they’re concerned that they may not be able to get by.

So, they’ve set up a Give.Asia campaign for donations, which you can view here.

The donations will go to the families of Ramesh and Govindaraj, via GIVE Humanity.

They’ll especially benefit the children, who will grow up without ever seeing their fathers again.

So far, 197 kind donors have managed to raise about $20,000, but any amount helps.

Help is always there

The cases come amid a spate of migrant workers in distress over the Covid-19 outbreak in dormitories.

With over 50,000 cases involving these work pass holders and work stopping during the ‘Circuit Breaker’, there’s been a lot of anxiety and stress on these workers.

Unfortunately, for some, they never managed to receive the help they needed.

As workers are cleared to return to work, the hope is that they’ll be given more mental health support as well, so that we can help cases like Ramesh and Govindaraj.

We need to show them empathy and that help is always there.

You can head to the Give.Asia campaign if you’d like to donate.

MS News offer our condolences to the families of Ramesh and Govindaraj.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.