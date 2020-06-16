Exclusively Mongrels Limited Hopes To Fund Strays’ Food & Medical Care

If you’re an animal lover, it might break your heart to see a bone-thin stray dog on the street, foraging for scraps. Now there’s a way to help them.

Singapore non-profit organisation Exclusively Mongrels Limited is aiming to raise $10,000 to keep caring for stray dogs around the country.

With another $10,000 from the Tote Board, they are hoping to raise $20,000 in total to feed stray dogs and pay for their medical treatment, where needed.

Tote Board, Govt will match funds raised dollar-for-dollar

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (16 Jun), Exclusive Mongrels Limited elaborated on their fund-raiser under the Tote Board’s Enhanced Fund-Raising (EFR) Programme.

Basically, under the EFR Programme, the Tote Board will contribute 40% of the funds raised via approved digital fund-raising platforms.

As part of the Fortitude Budget announced on 26 May, the Government will contribute an additional 60% of the funds raised.

That equates to dollar-for-dollar matching of the funds raised, with a cap of $250,000 per applicant.

Supporting community feeders too

Through the fund raiser, Exclusively Mongrels Limited aims to provide better care for stray dogs.

They’ll also be able to give support to community feeders, who are private individuals whom feed the dogs on their own accord, often from out of their own pockets.

According to Exclusively Mongrels Limited, these community feeders make it a point to feed strays every day, rain or shine, without fail, and thus deserve to be supported.

Strays help rescue dogs acclimatise

Exclusively Mongrels Limited also shared how stray dogs play a part in their mission by helping rescue dogs recuperate.

Roxie, a rescue dog, couldn’t be sent to a foster home because of her “quirks”, so they let her acclimatise to “doggy behaviour” by housing her with other dogs in a factory.

This helped her become more easily adoptable.

Now, she’s having a trial with a potential adopter, and may find a forever home soon.

Exclusively Mongrels Limited helped out by providing Roxie’s food when she was at the factory, as well as to her fosterer.

Donate to their cause

The 6,000 stray dogs around Singapore shy away from civilisation, and mainly depend on feeders and non-profits for food. This fund will help give them the care they need.

If you’re able to donate, visit their page on Give.Asia. Every donation counts, and these dogs need all the help they can get.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.