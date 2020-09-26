Project Awareness Raising Funds To Get Mooncake Sets For Elderly In Rental Flats

As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches on 1 Oct, there are those who don’t, or can’t, see this as a happy occasion.

They live from day to day, with various bills to pay for.

So a group is raising funds for a tea set, including mooncakes, so that these elderly folk can enjoy the festivities as well.

Project Awareness are raising 500 pieces of mooncakes and tea to give out to the elderly. Each set costs $8.

Raising funds for tea set

During the Mid-Autumn Festival, snacking on mooncakes and tea is a must.

Nothing quite beats the feeling of admiring the full moon while you enjoy a mooncake of your choice — be it snowskin or otherwise.

But it’s definitely a privilege to be able to do this. Some of us have financial constraints that means even having mooncakes is a luxury.

So Project Awareness, which regularly helps out old folk, want to give them festivities that they can enjoy.

They intend to raise 500 pieces of mooncakes as well as tea to give out next Monday (28 Sep).

Bank transfer for mooncake tea set funds

Project Awareness accepts funds in 2 ways — PayNow and bank transfer.

If you’re interested in chipping in, you can make transfers to the following:

PayNow: 201320571DPJA

DBS Current Account: 019-903869-0

While they’ve received a few donations already, they can always use more for future drives.

A little kindness goes a long way

Of course, there’s no pressure to contribute if you’re struggling financially. The point is that you can do what you can with a little kindness.

Mooncakes may be a requirement for some, but not everyone gets to have them.

It’d be a big help if they got to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival as well.

