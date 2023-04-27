Man Spotted Eating Raw Chicken Drumsticks In Australia Mall, Leaves Internet Disgusted

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Apparently Munches On Raw Chicken Drumsticks In Australia Mall

Not too long ago, a woman in Malaysia got the internet gagging with a video of herself eating raw chicken liver.

Now, a man in Australia has done the same — except this time, he was tucking into a box of raw chicken drumsticks.

Once again, netizens had plenty to say about the unusual — not to mention rather disgusting — diet.

Some even joked that he was deliberately trying to get sick so he could take a break from work.

Man eats raw chicken drumsticks on Australia mall escalator

On 18 Apr, an image of a man standing on an escalator was posted on Instagram.

According to the caption, the photo was taken at Westfield Marion — a shopping mall in Adelaide, South Australia.

What’s strange about the shot isn’t the fact that the man was barefoot, but his unconventional choice of snack.

He was apparently chowing down on glossy pink raw chicken drumsticks. Just like one would do with properly cooked ones.

In the caption, the OP sarcastically called it a “nutritious and delicious lunch of fashionably rare chicken”, even adding the hashtags #paleo and #cavemandiet.

Internet reacts with disgust

Unsurprisingly, netizens did not take too kindly to the stomach-churning morsel.

“What a day to have eyes,” lamented one.

Australian comedian Hi Josh also chimed in, remarking that he’s “never had a visceral reaction to seeing an Instagram until now”. We’re sure many others can relate.

Others expressed their concern for the man’s safety, with one wondering if he was “still alive”.

After all, raw chicken meat is known to contain harmful bacteria, which many also pointed out in the comments.

There were also those who took the opportunity to crack a few jokes.

This user quipped that the man was deliberately trying to fall sick so that he could get a week off work.

There don’t seem to be any further updates on how the man is doing, so all we can do is hope that he didn’t experience any nasty side effects from the meal.

Eating raw chicken can be dangerous

In case any of you somehow feel tempted to try uncooked chook too, just know that it is a bad, bad idea.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that raw chicken is usually contaminated with bacteria such as Salmonella, Campylobacter, and Clostridium perfringens.

These are all common causes of food poisoning.

Closer to home, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) recommends cooking all meat and poultry thoroughly before serving.

This means there should be “no pink meat and the juices should run clear when the meat is pricked or sliced”.

Featured image adapted from @shitadelaide on Instagram.