Redhill Outlet Sale Has $35 Under Armour Sports Shoes Till 2 Aug

With all the zooming around in nature parks we’ve been doing since Phase 2 began, some of our well-worn sports shoes may be subject to wear & tear.

This also means that a timely outlet sale by LiNK will come in handy, if we’re gunning to snag a pair of new kicks.

A warehouse sale featuring brands like Under Armour, New Balance, Nike & Puma sports apparel will be commencing from 30 Jul till 2 Aug.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

We’ll run you through the highlights of the offers, so you’ll know what to chiong for if you’re heading down — fully masked & observing ample social distancing of course.

$35 branded sports shoes

Under Armour is a beloved brand for form-fitting, heat & cool gear that minimises sweat build-up on their fabric.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

We imagine that the material works wonders too on sneakers & sports shoes to prevent odours — allowing your feet to breathe. A pair is going for only $35, or if you bring a friend to tag team, 2 pairs for $60.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

Topping that up by $5 will put you in the price range of Puma Uproar Core basketball shoes — perfect for honing that satisfying squeak as you swerve corners on court.

$70 Puma, Adidas & New Balance footwear

Active folk among us will know the importance of a reliable pair of footwear to accompany us through weekly squash sessions or CCAs.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

From the catalogue listed, we’ve spotted an average of $70 per pair for all kinds of sports shoes from popular brands — including Puma, Adidas & New Balance designs.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

There are also strapped New Balance sandals for those who prefer to dress down, going for $70/pair, down from an OG price of $119.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

2 for $30 Under Armour shirts & shorts

Got kiddos in tow? Offerings for little ones include adorable sneakers with chic prints for young athletes in training too.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

Finally, your old school T-shirts may be worn since WFH began so you may be in the market for new sportswear for yoga class.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

Under Armour T-shirts & shorts will go for $20 per piece, or 2 for $30 in a set.

Outlet sale near Redhill MRT station

Getting to the outlet sale’s building is but a short 8-min walk from Redhill MRT station. Parking is also available at a multi-storey carpark in the vicinity.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

Here are the deets & directions via a Google Map reference if you’re intending to head down.

Link THM Outlet Sale

Date: 30 Jul (Thu) – 2 Aug (Sun)

Time: 11am-7pm

Address: Level 1, LINK THM Building, S159637

Nearest MRT: Redhill MRT Station

No need to break a sweat for cool kicks

We’re glad that LiNK has found a way to keep their audiences engaged even during the economic downturn via this massive outlet sale.

By shelling out our dollars to help local businesses, we’ll be helping to keep our brands afloat during these trying times.

Do note that if you’re heading down, it’s still essential to mask up & use SafeEntry accordingly to log your visits.

