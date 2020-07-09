LINK Outlet Store Sale At Redhill Has Up To 80% Off On Adidas & Puma Shoes & Apparel

High-quality sneakers don’t come cheap, so sneakerheads are bound to love this upcoming deal!

LINK Outlet Store announced that they will have up to 80% off deals on shoes, bags, apparel, and accessories. The sale runs from today (9 Jul) until stocks last.

Here’s a list of some of the brands that will be on sale:

Adidas

Nike

New Balance

Puma

Under Armour

Saucony

The company shared some of their hottest deals, so here’s what you can expect if you’re eager for a wardrobe update.

Adidas, Under Armour & New Balance sneakers from $30

Parents will be delighted to know that Under Armour shoes for kids will start from $30. If your kids are outgrowing their shoes soon, now is the best time to stock up on new ones.

Fashionistas will fall in love with Under Armour shoes with futuristic and vivid hues from $45 (UP $109). Thanks to the affordable price tag, you can easily lace up and participate in intense workouts with the latest footwear.

These Adidas Literacer Adapt shoes feature a mid-sole and out-sole cushioning that will make every step comfortable for only $40 (UP $100). Now you can jog to your heart’s content without worrying about sore feet that can bring you down.

While the Adidas Court 70s seems simple, these minimalist sneakers will never go out of style, and they’re only worth $50 (UP $110). Monochrome colours mean you can pair them with just about any outfit.

You can’t go wrong with Superga shoes from Italy which blend fashion and performance. The fully breathable and lightweight shoes with a timeless design can make your friends stop and stare.

These New Balance retro-inspired sneakers can make any sneakerhead fall in love at first sight. Their footwear is guaranteed to help users stay responsive throughout intensive basketball and football games, and they’re all on a 50% discount.

Backpack & apparel from popular sports brands

Those who want comfy shirts with a sassy flair shouldn’t miss the LINK Outlet store’s deals on shirts. You’ll find diverse prints and comfy outfits for your upcoming hangouts with friends.

Whether you need a new outfit for shopping or jogging, Adidas has got you covered. You can stock up on brand new shirts that you can use for casual hangouts.

Online sale from 13 Jul

While the LINK Outlet Store sale starts from Thursday (9 Jul), they also have an online sale from Monday (13 Jul). Similar to their warehouse sale, you can expect up to 80% off deals on popular athletic brands.

Source

LINK Outlet Store sale from 9 Jul till stocks finish

The LINK Outlet Store will be offering massive discounts on shoes, backpack, and apparel. You can view the entire list of their deals on their Facebook page.

The LINK Outlet Store is only an 8-minute walk from the Redhill MRT station:

The company also shared a detailed map that can guide interested shoppers along the way.

Here are more details about the event:

Location: Level 1 LINK (THM) Building

Address: 8 Chang Charn Road, Singapore 159637

Date: 9 Jul onwards

Time: Wed to Sun, 11am – 7pm

We bet many shoppers will turn up to check out their latest deals, but don’t forget to keep your distance from others. The Covid-19 outbreak is far from over, so queue and shop responsibly.

Which products are on your wishlist? Let us know in the comments.

All images courtesy of LINK Outlet Store.