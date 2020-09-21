LINK Outlet Store At Redhill Has Up To 80% Off On Shoes, Bags & Clothes

Fitspos who work out regularly might notice some signs of wear and tear in their favourite pair of shoes or apparel.

If you’ve been working out hard during ‘Circuit Breaker’, perhaps it’s also time for you to invest in new fitness wear so you can keep up with your active lifestyle even in Phase 2.

LINK Outlet Store at Redhill is having a sale of up to 80% off deals on shoes, bags, and apparel.

Those of you who are gearing up for a wardrobe makeover, let’s take a look at what to expect.

Warehouse sale in Redhill has Adidas shoes from $45

We’ve gotten some deets on noteworthy steals at the sale. Adidas, for example, has shoes between $45 to $90.

The Bravada shoes, available in black and white, will complete a skate-inspired look for just $45.

All-white casual shoes are pretty trendy these days. If you’re looking for an affordable option, you can’t go wrong with the white version of Bravada.

We spot them on Adidas’ website going for $75.

Puma shoes from $27

For fans of more colourful shoes, give Puma a try. Their multi-coloured sneakers will go well with plain outfits, because they’re meant to be the focus of your look.

The best part? They won’t break your bank account, with shoes priced between $27 to $95.

Pastel lovers will admire the Thunder Rive Gauche shoes in peach beige. We’re sure they’d be easy to pair them with any outfit since their neutral colours are certified failsafe hues.

Get them for only $40, heavily slashed from its original price of $199.

Buy 2 Under Armour apparel for $30

Those looking to spruce up their gym apparel can browse through the Under Armour selection. Get any T-shirt or pair of shorts for $20, but you can get 2 for $30.

You can also check out Adidas and Puma for comfy, minimalist sports bra, shorts, singlets and T-shirts at the sale.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re hitting the gym or running outdoors, you can never go wrong with a basic black sports bra.

Adidas Alphaskin Sports Bra costs only $25 at the sale.

This pair of pants is deemed a “men’s essential” for a reason. Comfy and airy, a great choice for bottoms especially when you’re working from home.

You can even take it to the next level and don it for Zoom meetings — nobody has to know.

All black and no colour makes Jack a dull boy. Nobody ever said this. We just came up with it on the spot to pique your interest in this neon coral tank top.

It’s currently sold out at Puma’s official store, but you can get it at the sale for $23.40 instead of its usual price of $39.

LINK warehouse sale at Redhill from 24-27 Sep

LINK Outlet Store proffers heavily slashed prices for shoes, bags and apparel. You can check out their Facebook post for a more detailed breakdown of their bargains.

You can drop by the Link (THM) Building at Chang Charn Road to check out their full range of goods. The place is an 8-minute walk from Redhill MRT.

Here’s more on what you need to know:

Location: Level 1 LINK (THM) Building

Address: 8 Chang Charn Road, Singapore 159637

Date: 24-27 Sep

Time: 11am–7pm Thursday to Sunday

Even if you’re not looking to buy anything, there’s no harm in jio-ing your fitspo buddies to shop for what you want. But remember, max 5 per group please.

