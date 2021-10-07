Pasir Ris Resident Allegedly Cuts Off Neighbour’s Electricity Multiple Times Due To Smoking Dispute

As land is a scarce resource in Singapore, many of our houses are in close proximity to one another. Though ideal when from a resource allocation point of view, this could give rise to more frequent conflicts between neighbours.

Recently, a lady posted on Facebook about how her uncle’s neighbour had been constantly switching off his flat’s electricity supply. The neighbour apparently did so as he was unhappy about the uncle’s smoking habits.

Source

Since then, the netizen’s uncle has lodged multiple police reports as he felt such behaviour was not only uncalled for but also dangerous.

Resident cuts man’s electricity supply off for smoking

On Tuesday (5 Oct), a video was posted on Facebook showing the squabble between the 2 Pasir Ris neighbours. Unfortunately, the clip has since been taken down.

The video started with the lady’s uncle, Mr Tan, telling his neighbour off.

Source

The neighbour, who stays at the unit directly above, had allegedly been switching off Mr Tan’s flat’s electricity supply on more than 10 occasions, in a bid to get back at Mr Tan for smoking.

Upon queries from MS News, Mr Tan mentioned that he was neither smoking near the windows nor along the corridors.

Hence, he was puzzled as to why his neighbour made a big deal out of it and resorted to such measures.

Furthermore, Mr Tan mentioned that the neighbour would do this at a specific time, usually between 12am and 1am.

Police reports lodged against neighbour who cuts off electricity supply

Apparently, the neighbour’s antics have been going on since June, with Mr Tan lodging multiple police reports.

Image courtesy of Mr Tan

In one of the police reports made on 2 Aug, Mr Tan mentioned his lights had gone off. Coincidentally, he heard the door from his neighbour’s unit upstairs close shortly after.

After checking the fuse box outside, Mr Tan found that it was not an electrical trip.

Image courtesy of Mr Tan

Initially, Mr Tan thought it was simply a loose switch. However, between June and August, his electricity supply was interrupted on 7 occasions.

Though Mr Tan suspected that they were acts of mischief, he was unable to confirm anything as there was no evidence.

Subsequently, he decided to place an item on the electrical riser to test his hypothesis. Mr Tan’s suspicions were confirmed when the item moved on another occasion after his electricity supply was cut.

Image courtesy of Mr Tan

Mr Tan’s biggest suspect was his neighbour upstairs with whom he had a dispute earlier in June. The neighbour alleged that Mr Tan had thrown “cigarette ash” from his apartment to the unit above.

According to the police report, Mr Tan did not suspect other neighbours on the same level as they are on good terms.

Image courtesy of Mr Tan

Neighbour caught red-handed on 5 Oct

After 4 months, Mr Tan allegedly caught his neighbour red-handed in the wee hours of Tuesday (5 Oct).

Source

When confronted, the neighbour maintained that he only switched Mr Tan’s electricity supply off on 2 occasions.

His neighbour tried to justify that he did so because Mr Tan had been smoking.

As the neighbour was walking away, Mr Tan said he can expect the police to visit his house.

Source

Speaking to MS News, Mr Tan said the neighbour could’ve reached out to NEA if he was indeed affected.

However, the neighbour chose to take matters into his own hands and allegedly switched Mr Tan’s electricity supply off. This was troubling for Mr Tan as he was living with his elderly mother, who could’ve been hurt if there were no lights at home.

Be considerate to neighbours

As neighbours, we should try to be more considerate to one another.

While Mr Tan’s neighbour might not be entirely happy with Mr Tan’s smoking habits, it’s also not right of him to switch off another resident’s electricity supply. After all, 2 wrongs don’t make a right.

We hope Mr Tan and his neighbour would be able to settle their differences amicably and that there wouldn’t be such heated confrontations moving forward.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Joanna Pay on Facebook and Mr Tan.