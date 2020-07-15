Resorts World Sentosa To Lay Off Manpower As Tourism Struggles Amid Covid-19 Crisis

The Covid-19 has placed increasing strain on not just healthcare resources, but our economy as well. Throughout the ‘Circuit Breaker’, many businesses had to pull out all stops just to stay afloat.

However, the coast is far from clear.

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) just announced that they will be retrenching a “significant number” of staff earlier today (15 Jul) at around 1pm.



The integrated resort operator attributed the move to coping with the devastating impact to tourism due to the pandemic.

Resorts World Sentosa said decision was difficult

In a statement released to The Straits Times, Resorts World Sentosa said they had ramped up efforts to keep their business going in the past few months.

These measures included reducing the salaries of management by up to 30%, and elimination of non-essential spending.

The decision to lay off workers had been a difficult one, and was made “after a thorough process of careful deliberation and consultation”.

Will work closely with government

RWS still retains a vast majority of local staff, and emphasised that all affected worker will receive “fair compensation”. The company has also pledged to work closely with the government to identify alternative career paths for those who are laid off.

A few hours on the day itself, RWS had actually posted on their Facebook Page, stating their delight to welcome visitors again.

They also reassured that they “have gone above and beyond to ensure [the] visit will be a safe and memorable one.”

No one is spared

This move comes in the wake of mass lay offs seen in Singapore companies. It doesn’t help that the country reported a GDP slump of 12.6% just yesterday (14 Jul).

As our country and economy struggles to keep itself abreast, we hope that those affected will not be disheartened, and that they will receive the assistance needed to source for new career opportunities.

In the climate of a pandemic and economic slump, no one is spared, and hope that due sensitivity be accorded to the families impacted as well.

