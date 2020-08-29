Lady & Child Knocked Down At Reversing Car At Bukit Timah Food Centre

With cars reversing and manoeuvering in every direction possible, walking in a car park can be as dangerous as on roads.

On Thursday (27 Aug), a lady and a young girl she was accompanying were knocked down by a reversing car attempting to park near Bukit Timah Food Centre.

Footage of the incident was uploaded on SG Road Vigilante Facebook group, and the comments soon turned into a space where netizens debated who was at fault.

Lady hit reversing car with umbrella after she was knocked down

At the start of the clip, a white Mazda Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) was seen preparing to reverse into one of the vacant parking lots.

Soon after, a lady accompanied by a student enters the frame, as they walk hurriedly in the direction parallel to the parking space.

As they walk across the empty parking lot, something on the left seems to catch the pair’s attention.

Coincidentally at this moment, the Mazda starts to reverse, colliding into the unsuspecting pair.

Both pedestrians fell to the floor but managed to get up within no time.

The elderly woman even struck the car with her umbrella, presumably out of anger.

A short commotion seemed to have ensued, but the pair were later seen walking towards the nearby food centre without any signs of injury.

Netizens discuss who’s at fault

Like most traffic accidents, quite a number of netizens were keen on sharing who they thought was at fault.

Most netizens took sides with the driver. This Facebook user also pointed out that MPVs have a larger blind spot than most vehicles.

Another netizen claims many pedestrians are unaware of blind spots but felt that the driver was ultimately at fault.

This netizen did not take sides but thought it’d be a nice gesture for drivers to sound their horn before parking.

Car parks can be dangerous too

Discussions aside, we hope both pedestrians were not seriously injured by the collision.

Though the incident was no doubt, unfortunate, we hope the clip shows how dangerous walking in a car park can be.

What are your thoughts on the incident? Share them in the comments below.

