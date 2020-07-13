Rivervale Mall, Jurong Point & Causeway Point Added To Covid-19 Patient Visits List On 12 Jul

More shopping centres in Singapore continue to see visits by Covid-19 patients.

On 12 Jul, 4 locations – including 3 shopping malls – were added to the Public Places Visited by Cases in the Community during Infectious Period list by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

These malls are Rivervale Mall, Jurong Point, and Causeway Point.

Jurong Point, Causeway Point & Rivervale Mall

According to the list, the 4 new locations and visit period are:

Western Union (301 Ubi Avenue 1) 6.35pm-7.05pm, 1 Jul

Causeway Point 5.35pm-6.03pm, 4 Jul

Jurong Point 6pm-7pm, 4 Jul

Jurong Point 3pm-5pm, 7 Jul

Rivervale Mall 12.45pm-1.25pm, 8 Jul

You can click here to view the full list dated back to 28 Jun. It is updated on a rolling 14-day basis, and excludes residence, workplaces, healthcare facilities, and public transport.

Average number of community cases increased

According to MOH, the average number of community cases per day have increased. This is especially since more people are going out and about now.

From an average of 10 per day in the week before, it is now 16.

The same goes for the average number of unlinked community cases per day. It is now 8, from 5 in the week before.

Singapore residents were warned to expect a rise in community cases beforehand, and we should continue to adhere to safety measures strictly.

No need to avoid places visited by Covid-19 patients

MOH assured that they have already informed those who are identified as close contacts of confirmed cases.

For precaution, those who have visited the aforementioned locations during the specified timings must monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

However, there is no need to avoid places where Covid-19 patients had visited, says MOH. The National Environment Agency (NEA) will provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection to management of the affected premises.

Even so, do take extra precaution if you’re planning to visit these locations soon — better to be safe than sorry.

