Stall In Rivervale Mall Sells Curry Rice Pork, But Signboard Is In Malay

In a multireligious society like Singapore, it’s important for everyone to respect each other’s differences.

Certain communities might choose to abstain from eating certain food for religious purposes. For example, the Muslim community – majority whom are Malays – considers eating pork as haram.

Knowing this, a food stall’s signboard in Malay has certainly raised eyebrows when pork is apparently sold there.

Source

The stall is located within Rivervale Mall. Netizens have taken to Facebook over the last few days, advising Muslims in the area to be careful.

Rivervale mall with Malay signboard sells braised pork curry

According to one of the posts in HALAL Makan Places Facebook group, the netizen alerted everyone to the stall’s name called Sedap Goreng.

Even though the name is in Malay, he cautioned the Muslim community to be wary, as the stall apparently sells curry rice with pork.

Source

If you look closely at the top right, C2 item in the menu reads “braised pork curry.”

The netizen said he suspects that the business is owned by a non-citizen, who needed to have higher regard for respecting religious sentiments in Singapore.

Netizens were shook to learn of stall

Other netizens were shook at the revelation. One of them left a comment, urging diners not be easily mistaken shops with Malay names as halal.

Source

Her comment translates as:

Don’t be easily mistaken with shop names that are in Malay. If they aren’t halal, don’t buy. Even for other shops who don’t sell pork, we wouldn’t know whether their chicken is truly halal. It’s a different story if it’s an Indian Muslim shop though.

Another netizen said if the shop doesn’t have a halal certification, perhaps it is fine for them to sell.

Source

The comment translates as:

Don’t have halal sijil, perhaps they can sell. It is up to us to be cautious and don’t patronise it, even though the name is in Malay. Sometimes, the owner could be a Chinese Indonesian.

Another netizen also echoed the same sentiment, saying that: If they don’t have a halal certification, they have the right to sell pork.

Source

The comment translates as:

If don’t have halal certification, there’s no point even if we reported to MUIS (Islamic Religious Council of Singapore). So they have the right to sell pork. So relax, don’t be upset.

We’ve reached out to Rivervale Mall and MUIS for comment.

Best to check for halal certification always

It is truly unfortunate that a business is found selling pork despite having a Malay signboard. Those who aren’t careful could have missed the menu item in question, and end up buying non-halal food unknowingly.

As we await further clarifications from management and authority, it is best to check that a stall is halal-certified before proceeding with your purchase.

If you’re looking for halal food delivery options:

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Mingtiandi.